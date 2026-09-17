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President John F. Kennedy’s secret bunker in Palm Beach County could reopen

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Inside of President John F. Kennedy's bunker on Peanut Island in Riviera Beach, Fl, taken Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. President John F Kennedy’s nuclear fallout bunker on Peanut Island has been sealed off to the public since 2017. Now, the county wants to fully restore the 1961 hideout. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz
/
AP
Inside of President John F. Kennedy's bunker on Peanut Island in Riviera Beach, Fl, taken Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. President John F Kennedy’s nuclear fallout bunker on Peanut Island has been sealed off to the public since 2017. Now, the county wants to fully restore the 1961 hideout. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

A secret presidential Cold War bunker could soon reopen in Palm Beach County.

Built in 1961 as a nuclear fallout shelter for President President John F. Kennedy during his stays at his family's Palm Beach retreat — the "Winter White House" — the hideout on Peanut Island has been sealed off from the public since a lease dispute in 2017.

During Kennedy's presidency (1961-1963), the Winter White House was also equipped with Secrete Service facilities and secure communications infrastructure.

Now, the county wants to fully restore the bunker. But its future rest in the hands of voters on Nov. 3.

The bunker is one of more than a dozen projects tied to a $280 million dollar parks bond. If passed, the Peanut Island plans would also feature upgrades to the old Coast Guard station, new docks and shoreline protection.

To pay for the bond, property owners would see a slight tax bump over the next 20 years. For every $1,000 of a home’s taxable value, they would pay an extra nickel annually.

Voters will have the final say on Election Day. A simple majority is all it takes to finally reopen the doors.

READ MORE: An unearthed time capsule offers a glimpse of Key West in 1976

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news. 
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Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
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