A week after record-breaking rains walloped parts of Palm Beach County, some communities are still flooded.

“There’s water on some of their roadways up over the curb,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who visited the Briar Bay neighborhood in Palm Beach Monday morning. “We had a neighborhood in Riviera beach, Lone Pine, they had water up their windowsills in some of the homes.”

In the RiverWalk community, elderly residents were trapped inside their homes for days, he said. Neighbors brought them food and supplies until the floodwaters dried up enough to free them.

“People can’t go to school, they can’t go to work, they can’t get out of their homes,” Weiss said.

Three years ago, South Florida was stunned by a rainfall event so extreme it was classified as a 1-in-1,000-year occurrence. Last week, Florida experienced several more such events in a matter of days, in different locations along the east coast.

Nearly two feet of rain fell in Palm Beach and Brevard Counties over three days, in a highly unusual “rain bomb” that scientists say could become more common as climate change makes the world warmer and wetter. Double-digit rainfall also swamped surrounding counties, including St. Lucie and Broward.

It didn’t quite top the levels seen in Fort Lauderdale in 2023 — when nearly 26 inches of rain fell in a single day — but it was disabling for the region.

Roads crumbled. Herds of cattle wandered through belly-deep water. Officials rescued hundreds of people from their homes. Weiss said he talked to one tow truck company that salvaged more than 900 vehicles from Palm Beach north through the Treasure Coast.

ICEYE via Miami Herald A satellite image shows how much water fell on East Central Florida as part of several “rain bombs” last week.

Nearly 20,000 buildings were impacted by floodwaters, particularly in Brevard, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties, said Mike Bennett, head of government solutions in North America for satellite company ICEYE.

Via satellite, it was easier to see this rain event for what it was: not just one rain bomb, but several.

“This wasn’t just a localized event. This impacted multiple counties. It impacted thousands and thousands of homes across the East Coast,” he said.

Increasingly it’s extraordinary rain, not a hurricane, that can bring Florida neighborhoods to standstill. And with forecasts predicting a wetter winter, last week’s flooding may be a preview of what’s to come.

Miami Herald

Why so wet?

The unusual rainfall was likely thanks to the super strong El Niño weather pattern that’s gripped North America since summer. On the bright side, it led to a near total shut down of the Atlantic basin this hurricane season. But El Niño is also expected to bring more rain to Florida this winter, as well as increase the risk for tornadoes.

“We definitely had a pretty juiced up setup,” said Brandon Wright, senior meteorologist at ICEYE. “This just goes to show what we are likely to see this winter with El Niño.”

Beyond this winter, research suggests extreme rainfall could become more common as climate change heats up the atmosphere. As every Floridian knows, hot air can hold more water. That humid air holds more rain for thunderstorm clouds to squeeze out.

Exactly how much more rain is hard to predict. Broward County is a state leader in planning for extreme rainfall, in that it’s one of the few counties — if not the only — that has tried to estimate how much extra rain the region could see. Broward is expecting storms to dump about 13% to 20% more rainfall by mid-century, compared to today, so it’s attempting to increase the capacity of roads, pumps and rain storage spaces to hold onto more water.

Predicting these events and what causes them is tricky. The Florida Flood Hub, based at the University of South Florida, has been trying to nail down the Florida-specific details for years.

“An immense amount of data and computing power are needed to accurately project which areas, specific cities for example, will be the recipients of more or less rain in the future,” the Florida Flood Hub said in a statement.

So far, researchers have not seen a long-term trend of either more or less rain in the state. But places like South Florida have seen more intense storms more frequently than before.

“Our work at the Flood Hub suggests that Florida can expect more of such storms in the future,” the statement read.

Fixes needed

With more extreme rain on the horizon, the need for more flood control projects is urgent, Weiss said.

A wastewater reclamation facility in West Palm Beach is down to 50% capacity, he said, after floodwaters submerged the electrical boxes and forced the generators to kick in. He saw a sewage lift station in one neighborhood completely underwater.

“It shows you the importance of building our infrastructure to take on these kinds of challenges,” Weiss said. “It’s a continuing effort. It’s not something that’s going to stop.”

However, he and other officials acknowledge that it would be foolish — and outlandishly expensive — to build South Florida cities to a standard that could handle 24 inches of rain in a single day.

Brand-new roads in South Florida are often designed to handle 7 or so inches of rain in a day. Old and poorly designed roads are lucky to handle 3 or 4 inches.

And as sea level rise pushes tides and groundwater levels higher, soaking up the dry dirt and drainage area Florida was built to rely on, even smaller storms could cause the kind of damage seen last week.

“This was an aberration compared to what we’ve seen in the past,” Weiss said. “Yet, it seems like they’re becoming more frequent.”

