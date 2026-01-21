New arts residency in Palm Beach County seeks to help emerging artists build sustainable careers

Financial literacy — that’s what keeps the paint brush stroking.

A new arts residency in Palm Beach County seeks to help artists build sustainable careers amid ongoing anxiety over public funding.

Trina Slade-Burks, co-founder of the nonprofit No More Starving Artists Foundation , has launched a 1-year arts residency with three visual artists in its inaugural cohort, focused on teaching artists how to survive and sustain their careers.

“You don't want to be taken advantage of. You want to make sure that things work in your favor in the long run, and that you're successful,” said Slade-Burks, author of the new book Exposure Doesn’t Pay the Bills.

Slade-Burks, one of Palm Beach County’s revered leaders in arts and culture, said visitors can now view the art residents’ previous work at the NMSAF's new headquarters at The Peach — a popular arts collective and event space in West Palm Beach that is managed by renowned artist Craig McInnis.

The Peach, established in 2022, houses six art studios open to the public, featuring an evolving lineup of artists who present their work during individual exhibitions and community events such as the popular Art Walks.

The recently announced 2026 NMSAF residency features three emerging local artists: R.G. Taylor, Jose R. Mendez, and Jessica “Jess” Kirby.

For Slade-Burks, art advocacy and the promotion of the business of art is part of an ongoing theme. In 2023, she hosted and curated some of Palm Beach County’s most recognized fine artists and designers, contributing more than 130 works to an exhibition on Miami Beach during Miami Art Week.

The effort comes during an era in which Palm Beach County arts agencies continue to express mixed reactions after the state restored some funding following the deep cuts to cultural grants in 2024.

'More than just surviving'

Slade-Burks said her new residency program aims to help artists continue to learn, among many things, how to run their own art sales business, how to market and leverage their work, and — on a more philosophical bent — why an artist's legacy isn’t built through starvation.

“The goal is for success, but also so that you [the artist] are doing more than just surviving. You're thriving in what you're doing and how you are able to live,” she said.

NMSAF plans to expand the residency, attracting new cohorts in the spring of 2027. For now, visitors can view the work of the resident artists and several permanent artists at The Peach.

The 2026 NMSAF cohort:

R.G. Taylor is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist, educator, and children’s book author. Themes highlight bold, layered work, bursting colors exploring chaos and calm. He extends his visual art into wearable designs.

Jose R. Mendez is a self-taught artist, community educator and gallery coordinator at Hatch 1121in Lake Worth Beach. Themes are often centered around his Maya heritage and Latin American traditions; Mendez co-founded a popular Day of the Dead celebration in Lake Worth Beach.

Jessica “Jess” Kirby is a multidisciplinary artist who has an animation background from Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts. She blends fine art and digital design to create bright, vibrant surreal mindscapes. Themes often focused on healing, identity and self-discovery.