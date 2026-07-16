The geometry of silence: Medina and Tagliafico in Coral Gables

“The Silent Paths” at Durban Segnini Gallery in Coral Gables unfolds less as a dialogue between two Venezuelan artists than as an invitation to slow down. Sculptures and installations by Carlos Medina are paired with paintings and mixed-media works by the late Pedro Tagliafico in an exhibition where abstraction communicates through restraint rather than spectacle.

In a city where exhibitions often compete for attention through scale and sensory overload, “The Silent Paths” offers something increasingly rare: space for contemplation. Silence is not presented as emptiness but as an active condition—one that asks visitors to notice subtle shifts of light, material and perception.

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Although Medina and Tagliafico worked independently across different generations and mediums, their works meet through a shared commitment to economy of form. Neither artist pursues abstraction as decoration. Instead, each reduces visual language to its essentials, allowing line, geometry and repetition to become vehicles for reflection.

Medina’s sculptures establish the exhibition’s most immediate physical presence. Delicate metal rods extend into space with remarkable precision, appearing almost weightless as they trace geometric forms in midair. Their shadows become as important as the objects themselves, constantly changing as visitors move through the gallery. Rather than occupying space, the sculptures seem to reveal it.

One of the exhibition’s greatest strengths is Medina’s ability to make viewers conscious of their own movement. Walking around his suspended constructions, perspectives continually shift; lines align, separate and overlap, transforming simple structures into changing spatial experiences. The work rewards patience rather than immediate recognition.

Equally compelling are his transparent installations, where slender acrylic elements evoke atmospheric phenomena without literally depicting them. Instead of representing clouds or rain, they suggest fleeting natural events through lightness, rhythm and nearly invisible material. The gallery itself becomes part of the work as reflections and shadows activate the surrounding architecture.

Pavel Acosta Proenza Carlos Medina’s suspended sculptural installation transforms geometric lines into an immersive spatial experience in “The Silent Paths: Medina & Tagliafico” at Durban Segnini Gallery. (Photo by Pavel Acosta, courtesy of Durban Segnini Gallery)

If Medina’s contribution explores space, Tagliafico turns inward toward time.

His paintings and mixed-media works are built through repeated linear gestures that gradually accumulate into delicate grids. At first glance they appear almost monochromatic, but sustained viewing reveals subtle variations in texture, density and tone. The surfaces carry evidence of countless measured decisions, transforming repetition into meditation.

Unlike the rigid geometry associated with much 20th-century abstraction, Tagliafico’s grids never feel mechanical. They breathe. Small irregularities interrupt their apparent order, reminding viewers that these structures emerge through the artist’s hand rather than mathematical perfection. The result is work that feels simultaneously disciplined and deeply human.

Several pieces reveal an extraordinary sensitivity to material. Linen, graphite, oil, acrylic and wood become active participants in the image rather than passive supports. Time is allowed to remain visible through slight chromatic shifts and accumulated surfaces, giving the work a quiet physical presence that resists reproduction.

What makes “The Silent Paths” particularly successful is that neither artist overshadows the other. Rather than establishing a hierarchy, the installation allows their distinct practices to resonate across the gallery. Medina’s suspended linear structures echo Tagliafico’s drawn grids, while Tagliafico’s restrained surfaces provide a contemplative counterpoint to Medina’s spatial interventions. This creates unexpected visual conversations unfolding across rooms.

The exhibition also reflects Durban Segnini Gallery’s commitment to Latin American abstraction while expanding beyond familiar narratives of geometric modernism. Instead of emphasizing historical movements, the presentation focuses on ideas that remain remarkably contemporary: perception, presence, materiality and the act of seeing.

Perhaps the exhibition’s greatest achievement lies in its confidence. It never demands attention through dramatic gestures or elaborate interpretation. Instead, it trusts viewers to slow their pace, allowing meaning to emerge gradually through observation. That confidence feels refreshing in today’s accelerated visual culture.

“The Silent Paths” demonstrates that abstraction can still surprise, not through complexity alone, but through clarity. Medina and Tagliafico show how the simplest line, carefully placed, can reshape the perception of space and time. Their works linger beyond the gallery, inviting sustained reflection on the expressive possibilities of restraint.

IF YOU GO

What: “The Silent Paths: Medina & Tagliafico”

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Through Friday, Aug. 7.

Where: Durban Segnini Gallery, 3072 SW 38th Ave., Coral Gables

Cost: Free

Information: (305) 774-7740 and durbansegnini.com

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