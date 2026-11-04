Miami Beach to host annual Veterans Day parade and celebration along Ocean Drive on Nov. 11

The City of Miami Beach will host its 18th annual Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11, beginning at 11:11 a.m. along Ocean Drive from Fifth to 15th streets.

In partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Miami Beach Post 3559, the event will feature veteran and military groups, marching bands, musical and dance performances, local businesses and community organizations.

With the theme “Forever Honored,” this year’s event will also mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, according to city officials.

“Veterans Day holds profound meaning in Miami Beach. During World War II, our city was one of the nation's largest training centers for American service members,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “Many returned after the war to raise families, build businesses and help shape the Miami Beach we know today. Their legacy is woven into our city's history, and we honor their service and sacrifice.”

Following the parade, a ceremony will begin at 12:15 p.m. at Lummus Park, featuring a moment of silence, a 21-gun salute, and a wreath-laying ceremony. The program will also include remarks from representatives of the U.S. Southern Command and elected officials, and the unveiling of the restored Miami Beach Fire Department Station No. 4 Flag Box by Miami Beach Girl Scouts.

Residents and visitors can also participate in the inaugural VFW Letters of Gratitude campaign by submitting photos of handwritten letters or short videos thanking veterans and active-duty service members. Submissions open Nov. 2 at miamibeachfl.gov/america250, and messages will be projected onto The Betsy Orb from Nov. 7–10.