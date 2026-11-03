'Bigger and bigger' Subtropic Film Fest bringing features, shorts to stages across Palm Beach County

Beyond the familiar tropes of swamps, headlines and internet memes, the 4th annual Subtropic Film Festival is expanding across Palm Beach County to bring local independent cinema directly to the community.

On Nov. 7, the festival takes over downtown Lake Worth Beach for the first time.

This year’s programming is anchored by a central mission: Florida telling its own story.

The lineup features homegrown narratives, short and homecoming directors confronting issues that range from shifting political climates on college campuses to intimate family dynamics in rural Western Pahokee, festival organizer and cofounder José Jesús Zaragoza told WLRN.

The ambition of the event is to push past national stereotypes and explore the deeper reality of the Sunshine State.

"I think we live in a place of great consequence nationally, even worldwide. But we don't often see what that looks like for the people who live here," Zaragoza said.

Films include First They Came For My College, directed by Patrick Bresnan, a documentary covering recent political shifts at New College. The Moths and The Flame, directed by Kevin Contento and set in Pahokee, explores father-child relationships.

READ MORE: The conservative takeover of New College of Florida hits the big screens

"We see the top-level view. We see the summary of what people think of Florida. But when we bring you these films, these are the lives of Floridians. This is what's happening here. This is how the world is impacting them. This is how they're impacting the world," said Zaragoza.

Opening night kicks off at The Norton Museum of Art with the "Homegrown" shorts showcase, screening five distinct Florida-based films: Alligator Altar, Same Water, Water Acknowledgment, The Flower Keeper, and Harajuku, Florida.

Into downtown Lake Worth, screenings will be centered at the historic Lake Worth Playhouse, with partnerships with local venues like Propaganda, Dancing Elephant, and Pomona. The festival will feature main programming as well as finalists from its 11-day "Where are you from?" Microfilm Challenge.

"Every year we do our program bigger and bigger," Zaragoza said. "We really focus on programming. We focus on uplifting emerging filmmakers, giving them a platform to bring their voices to the screen— many people who haven't had a chance to do that before"

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Subtropic Film Festival

WHEN: November 6-8, 2026

WHERE: Lake Worth Playhouse, The Norton, and Aflux Studios, Propaganda, Dancing Elephant, and Pomona.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, HERE

