FPL Saving Steps helps eligible seniors with bill credit, energy-saving education

Florida Power & Light Company is providing bill credits to help eligible seniors in need of assistance.

Through FPL Saving Steps, eligible customers who received assistance from the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP) within the past 24 months will receive a one-time $200 bill credit and practical energy-saving education designed to help lower future energy bills.

"We're focused on making it easier for customers to get the help they need," said Dawn Nichols, vice president of customer service at FPL. "This effort provides immediate bill relief and simple, practical steps that customers can take to lower energy use over time. We want to reduce barriers and do the right thing, especially for older adults."

The credits are part of FPL's broader effort to connect customers with support through the FPL Assistance Center, a one-stop resource that brings together bill assistance, energy-saving programs and local community resources in one place.

"It is so encouraging and inspiring to see corporate partners like FPL step up to help seniors in a real, tangible way. FPL is not standing on the sidelines waiting for someone else to step in; they are putting resources directly toward meaningful relief and practical solutions that can help older adults save," said Josh Newby, president and CEO of Council on Aging of West Florida. "Our aging network thanks FPL, I thank them, and most importantly, the seniors we serve thank them for being a strong partner in our communities."

What is FPL Saving Steps?

FPL Saving Steps is available through the FPL Assistance Center and helps eligible customers learn practical ways to reduce everyday energy use and better manage monthly expenses. The program combines energy-saving education with a one-time $200 bill credit and is available to a broad range of households, including seniors, working families and others. Customers who may not qualify for government assistance are encouraged to explore FPL Saving Steps and see if they qualify for support.

What is the FPL Assistance Center?

The FPL Assistance Center is a one-stop place for customers to find ways to get help and save. It brings together bill support options, energy-saving programs and local community resources so customers can more easily find the help that fits their needs.

How does the FPL Assistance Center help customers find short-term support?

For customers facing temporary financial hardship or who need more time to pay, the FPL Assistance Center highlights options that provide support or payment flexibility, including:

Payment Extension provides eligible customers with extra time to pay their bill.



Federal assistance, such as Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), for income-qualified customers to pay their energy bill.



FPL Care To Share provides emergency bill-payment assistance or support for qualified electrical repairs for customers experiencing hardship.



Bill Extender offers an extended due date for eligible customers who would benefit from more time between when their bill is issued and when payment is due.



Budget Billing helps customers manage monthly expenses by smoothing seasonal bill fluctuations into a more predictable monthly amount.

What other FPL programs can help customers save and lower their bills?

FPL offers programs and tools that can help customers use energy more efficiently, understand their household energy use and manage monthly expenses over time.

FPL On Call gives customers bill credits of over $90 a year to briefly pause certain appliances during periods of peak energy demand.

The free Energy Manager tool provides personalized insights and recommendations tailored to a customer's home to help them better understand and manage energy use.

Through the FPL Community Energy Saver program, qualifying households can access energy-efficient home upgrades that can help lower energy use.

How does the FPL Assistance Center help customers find additional support?

The FPL Assistance Center helps customers connect with resources that may support a variety of needs beyond the utility bill, including food, housing and other essential expenses featuring support dedicated to seniors. The goal is to make it easier to find the right help at the right time and connect customers with organizations that can help with these essential needs.

Customers can visit FPL.com/Assistance to explore available programs, community resources and support options in one place

About Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is America's largest electric utility, delivering reliable power to more than 6 million customer accounts, or approximately 12 million people across Florida. With a diverse generation mix that includes natural gas, nuclear, solar and battery storage, FPL operates one of the most fuel-efficient and cost-effective power generation fleets in the United States and has earned the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award eight times in the past 11 years while keeping typical residential customer bills well below the national average. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), the largest electric power and energy infrastructure company in North America. NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the nation's largest energy infrastructure investor and builder. For more information, visit www.FPL.com.

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