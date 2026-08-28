Cook Political Report shifts FL gubernatorial race from ‘solid’ to ‘likely’ Republican

One of the top political prediction websites in the country says Byron Donalds remains the favorite for Florida governor but sees some shift toward Democrat David Jolly.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday moved the race from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican.”

“While Jolly trails Trump-backed Rep. Byron Donalds by more than a 10:1 margin in fundraising, his ability to potentially reach out to independents and disaffected Republicans makes this a unique contest that could possibly become competitive,” writes Jessica Taylor with the Cook Report.

“Jolly would still need a significant financial boost to mount a statewide television campaign and have a real shot,” she adds.

Jolly acknowledged to reporters last week on the eve of the primary that he does need “resources to reach the mark.”

“But this is a cycle where you can get outspent 10:1 and still win,” he said. “Now, I will tell you I think that you’re going to see money come in.”

That remains to be seen.

Last Tuesday, the Jolly campaign released a survey from the Democratic Governors Association conducted by Hart Research showing a statistical tie in the race, with Jolly at 46% and Donalds at 45%. Other polls have shown Donalds up by at least five percentage points.

“David and Gwen [Graham] have the momentum in this race, attracting independents and Republicans in profound numbers. National observers are seeing that shift and understanding that — in this change election — Florida is ready to elect a Democrat,” said Jolly senior adviser Mark Riddle in a written statement.

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