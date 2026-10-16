Liberty City housing residents cite leaks and unanswered repairs as renovation plan emerges

A proposed housing overhaul at North Park at Scott Carver could become one of Miami-Dade County's first federal housing conversions of its kind, but residents remain skeptical after years of unresolved maintenance complaints and strained relations with property management.

The proposal would use the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program to renovate existing apartments through relatively light rehabilitation and short-term relocation, an approach that differs from the county's previous conversions involving demolition or extensive reconstruction.

Kyle Flood, development director for Miami-Dade County Housing and Community Development, confirmed that North Park would be among the county's first RAD conversions to take this approach.

Yet at an Oct. 8 community meeting, residents expressed frustration with deteriorating conditions and questioned whether the proposed changes would bring meaningful improvements.

‘Unacceptable condition’

The concerns prompted renewed scrutiny of McCormack Baron, whose affiliates own and manage the Liberty City development. In an Oct. 13 statement to The Miami Times, the company acknowledged the property's "unacceptable condition" and said insufficient federal subsidies had affected maintenance, staffing and management's responsiveness.

"We share the frustration over conditions at the North Park properties," McCormack Baron said.

The company attributed the deterioration to more than a decade of funding shortfalls, which it said depleted reserves and forced deferred maintenance and capital improvements.

The acknowledgment followed a tense meeting where residents repeatedly raised complaints about leaks, suspected mold and maintenance requests they said had gone unanswered.

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Trenise Bryant, executive director of Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing, challenged property management's handling of residents' complaints and urged county officials to address existing problems while discussing future renovations.

"The management is the problem," Bryant said. "The management is not doing anything when these people are putting their maintenance notices in. They're not getting fixed. They're getting ignored."

Bryant also questioned whether residents would receive sufficient information about their rights and warned against repeating issues of displacement associated with earlier public housing redevelopment.

Proposal in its early stages

Under the proposed RAD conversion, residents could be temporarily relocated for approximately 30 to 45 days while renovations are completed, although Flood said apartments with more extensive damage could require additional time.

County officials said residents covered by RAD would retain their right to return, with further protections outlined in written relocation agreements.

The proposal remains preliminary. McCormack Baron affiliates are discussing a potential ownership and management transfer to affordable housing developer Smith & Henzy, but the county has not approved the conversion or announced a construction timeline.

Jackie Walker, president of North Park's resident council, said residents’ frustration reflects problems that have persisted for years.

"These conditions didn't just happen overnight," Walker said. "They've been happening, and we've been asking for help."

Walker, who has lived at North Park for approximately 13 years, said she remains cautiously optimistic about the proposed renovations but wants greater clarity about how they would work.

"It could be positive. It could be if everything they're saying is correct," she said.

Responsiveness and transparency

Despite serving her third term as resident council president, Walker said property management had not discussed the proposal directly with her as of the time of her interview with The Miami Times.

In its statement, McCormack Baron acknowledged that financial pressures had affected management's ability to respond to residents.

"This underfunding similarly impacted North Park's management and staffing resources, responsiveness, and ability to address the growing residents' concerns," the company said.

McCormack Baron maintained that delays in addressing residents' requests did not reflect intentional disrespect or indifference by property managers and staff. The company said it would continue working with the housing authority to prioritize critical repairs.

For Walker, the possibility of improvements without demolition is encouraging, but she said residents need time to evaluate the proposal and understand their options.

At the Oct. 8 meeting, she asked what would happen if the RAD conversion did not move forward. She also expressed interest in speaking with residents who have already experienced the program.

Walker said rumors and conflicting information have contributed to anxiety throughout the development. Flood introduced some of the proposal’s details to The Miami Times earlier this month, just ahead of last week’s community meeting. Before then, however, county notices left on residents’ doors had led some to believe demolition was on the table.

Walker said residents ultimately deserve the opportunity to make informed decisions about their homes.

"We just want what's best for the residents of North Park," she said.