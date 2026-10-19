Amendments, referendums and other questions on your midterms ballot - a guide

There's more at stake in the 2026 election than the races for governor, Congress and the state legislature. Voters in South Florida face a lot of decisions.

We have already covered how, where and when you can vote for the Nov. 3 general election, in a detailed article which includes links to sample ballots, a list of early voting locations and where you can drop off vote-by-mail ballots.

But the ballots in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties are filled with questions that can be a little tricky to comprehend — and could have a direct impact on your lives.

Every voter in the state will have their say on three constitutional amendments, including one of the most debated items in recent cycles: Amendment 3. That would increase the homestead exemption for all non-school taxes, giving major tax breaks for homeowners while creating a huge cut to the tax base of local governments.

Across counties and municipalities in South Florida, there are dozens more questions for voters, from the ministerial and procedural to other hot button issues such as a contentious deal for the Virginia Key marina in Miami-Dade and a renewal of property taxes to help fund certain salaries and resources in struggling public schools across three counties.

WLRN has created an interactive voter's guide, so you can search for the questions that will be on your ballot — from statewide and countywide amendments and referendums to questions on municipalities’ ballots — and prepare ahead of voting.

We have included explainers on all statewide and countywide ballot questions, as well as some municipal questions, along with links to related stories for some context.

You can read all the countywide questions or enter a zip code to search the municipal questions we have covered.

The guide can be found here. You can also see WLRN's full coverage of the 2026 election here.

