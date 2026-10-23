Not sure who to vote for? Here is our guide to voter guides for the 2026 midterms
Early voting for the 2026 midterms has now started across South Florida. With a governor's race, a new congressional map and a hot button property tax ballot amendment, there is a lot at stake.
Every voter in the state will have their say on three constitutional amendments, including one of the most debated items in recent cycles: the Amendment 3 property tax cut. Across counties and municipalities in South Florida, there are dozens more questions for voters.
Besides picking the successor to Gov. Ron DeSantis in a closely watched race, voters will be deciding on various seats in the U.S. House and the State House and Senate. More locally, there are county and city commissions as well as school boards to vote on.
Often the candidates for local races have lower name recognition. Meanwhile, referendums and other ballot questions can be hard to even understand, let alone make a decision on. To help you, we have compiled endorsements below from newspapers, unions and other voices from across the political spectrum in the South Florida community.
Nonetheless, we strongly encourage voters to do their own research, including on these pages and by listening to WLRN’s on-air election coverage.
You can find all the information you need on how and where to vote in South Florida here. We have also created an interactive guide where you can find and learn about the questions that will appear on your ballot. To learn more about the candidates and issues, you can go to WLRN's full coverage of the 2026 election here.
Unions
Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association
Groups
Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships
Associated Industries of Florida
Americans for Prosperity - Florida Miami Our Revolution
National Right to Life Victory Fund
Newspapers
Note: Go to the newspapers' editorial board homapages for more detail and updates.
Governor: David Jolly (Dem)
Attorney General: Jose Javier Rodriguez (Dem)
Chief Financial Officer: Annette Taddeo (Dem)
Agriculture Commissioner: Wilton Simpson (Rep)
Florida Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1: No
Amendment 2: No
Amendment 3: No
U.S. Representative
District 20: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Dem)
District 24: Oliver Gilbert (Dem)
District 25: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)
District 26: No endorsement
District 27: Eliott Rodriguez (Dem) District 28: Phil Ehr (Dem)
State Senator
District 34: Ashley Gannt (Dem)
District 36: George Lavin (Dem)
District 38: Alexis Calatayud (Rep)
District 40: Ana Maria Rodriguez (Rep)
State Representative
District 106: Lucia Baez-Geller (Dem)
District 108: No endorsement
District 113: Gloria Romero Roses (Dem)
District 118: Juan Fernandez-Barquin (Rep)
District 115: Omar Blanco (Rep)
District 116: Ashley Perez-Biliskov (Rep)
District 117: Kevin Chambliss (Dem)
District 118: Mike Redondo (Rep)
District 119: Juan Carlos Porras (Rep)
Miami-Dade County
County Commission, District 5: Rob Piper
School Board, District 1: Katrina Wilson
County Charter Amendment 1: No
County Charter Amendment 2: Yes
County Charter Amendment 3: Yes
County Charter Amendment 4: Yes
County Charter Amendment 5: Yes
County Charter Amendment 6: No
School Board Referendum: Yes
Circuit Judge, 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 5: Arthur LeMar “Marty” McNeil
Circuit Judge, 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 69: Bonita Jones-Peabody
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
Governor: David Jolly (Dem)
Attorney General: Jose Javier Rodriguez (Dem)
Chief Financial Officer: Annette Taddeo (Dem)
AG Commissioner: Wilton Simpson (Rep)
U.S. Representative
US House District 21: James Martin (Dem)
US House District 22: Pia Dandiya (Dem)
US House District 23: Lois Frankel (Dem)
US House District 25: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)
State Senator
State Senate District 24: Mack Bernard (Dem)
State Senate District 26: David Silvers (Dem)
State Senate District 30: Lauren Book (Dem)
State Representative
State House District 86: No endorsement
State House District 87: Emily Gregory (Dem)
State House District 88: Jervonte 'Tae' Edmonds (Dem)
State House District 89: Debra Tendrich (Dem)
State House District 90: Rob Long (Dem)
State House District 91: Peggy Gossett-Seidman (Rep)
State House District 92: Kelly Skidmore (Dem)
State House District 93: Anne Gerwig (Rep)
State House District 94: Elizabeth Holmes (Dem)
Palm Beach County
Clerk of Courts: Yvette Drucker (Dem)
School Board District 4: Christina Romelus (Dem)
Port of Palm Beach: Deandre Poole (Dem)
County Commission District 4: Marci Woodward (Rep)
County Commission District 6: Katherine Waldron (Dem)
South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board
Attorney General: José Javier Rodrίguez (Dem)
Chief Financial Officer: Annette Taddeo (Dem)
Agriculture Commissioner: Joey Mendoza Atkins (Dem)
Florida Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1, Budget Stabilization Fund: No
Amendment 2, Agricultural Land Tax Exemption: No
Amendment 3, Increased Homestead Exemption: No
U.S. Representative
District 20: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Dem)
District 22: Pia Dandiya (Dem)
District 25: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)
District 91: Peggy Gossett-Seidman (Rep)
District 93: Anne Gerwig (Rep)
State Senator
District 26: No endorsement
District 30: Lauren Book (Dem)
State Representative
District 87: Emily Gregory (Dem)
District 90: Rob Long (Dem)
District 91: Peggy Gossett-Seidman (Rep)
District 92: Kelly Skidmore (Dem)
District 93: Anne Gerwig (Rep)
District 100: Michael Ferguson (Dem)
District 101: Todd Delmay (Dem)
District 102: Mike Friend (Dem)
District 103: Robin Bartleman (Dem)
Florida Supreme Court Justice
Carlos Muñiz (Retention): No
Fourth District Court of Appeal Judge
Jonathan Lott: Yes
Shannon Shaw: Yes
Carolina Cahill Shepherd: Yes
Alan Forst: No
Mark Klingensmith: No
Broward County
Question 1: Health Care Services, Such as Heart and Cancer Screenings, for County Residents, Funded by Surtax: No
Question 2: Alternative Process for County Plat Approval: No
Question 3: Revised Process for Selecting the County Auditor: Yes
Fund School Employee Pay, Safety, Mental Health: Yes
Fort Lauderdale Charter Question 1-8: Yes
Fort Lauderdale Charter Question 9-10: No
Pembroke Pines ballot question, “Changing date of commission election, extending current terms, selection of vice-mayor”: Yes
Broward County School Board: Adam Cervera
Broward Circuit Judge Group 52: David Andrew Fry
Palm Beach County
Continue Ad Valorem Levy for School Safety: Yes
Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller: Yvette Drucker.
County Commission
District 4: Marci Woodward
District 6: Katherine Waldron
School Board
District 4: Christina L. Romelus
Coral Springs
Mayor: Scott Brook
Commission Seat 3: William “Bill” Capplis
Commission Seat 4: Jennifer Levi
Davie
Mayor: Judy Paul
District 1: Michelle Whitman
District 3: Susan Starkey
District 4: Marlon Luis
Deerfield Beach
Charter Questions A through I: Yes
Fort Lauderdale
City Commission District 1: John E. Rodstrom
Charter Questions 1-8: Yes
Charter Questions 9-10: No
Hollywood
District 1: Catherine “Cat” Uden
District 3: Alex Recio
District 5: Adam Roberti
Lauderhill
Mayor: Pauline Ricketts
District 4: Mary Smith
Pembroke Pines
Changing Date Of Commission Election, Extending Current Terms, Selection Of Vice-Mayor: Yes
Plantation
Mayor: Nick Sortal
Council, Group 4: Aston Bright
Pompano Beach
District 1: Keriann Worley
District 2: Rhonda Sigerson-Eaton
District 3: Alison Fournier
District 4: Patricia Hawkins-Williams
Sunrise
Seat C: Neil Kerch
Seat D: Niccole Pazos
Tamarac
District 2: Morey Wright Jr.
District 4: Carol Mendelson
Weston
Seat 3: Patricia Bernardini
Seat 4: Alfredo Ortega