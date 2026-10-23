Not sure who to vote for? Here is our guide to voter guides for the 2026 midterms

Early voting for the 2026 midterms has now started across South Florida. With a governor's race, a new congressional map and a hot button property tax ballot amendment, there is a lot at stake.

Every voter in the state will have their say on three constitutional amendments, including one of the most debated items in recent cycles: the Amendment 3 property tax cut. Across counties and municipalities in South Florida, there are dozens more questions for voters.

Besides picking the successor to Gov. Ron DeSantis in a closely watched race, voters will be deciding on various seats in the U.S. House and the State House and Senate. More locally, there are county and city commissions as well as school boards to vote on.

Often the candidates for local races have lower name recognition. Meanwhile, referendums and other ballot questions can be hard to even understand, let alone make a decision on. To help you, we have compiled endorsements below from newspapers, unions and other voices from across the political spectrum in the South Florida community.

Nonetheless, we strongly encourage voters to do their own research, including on these pages and by listening to WLRN’s on-air election coverage.

You can find all the information you need on how and where to vote in South Florida here. We have also created an interactive guide where you can find and learn about the questions that will appear on your ballot. To learn more about the candidates and issues, you can go to WLRN's full coverage of the 2026 election here.

Unions

Florida AFL-CIO

Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Florida Education Association

Broward Teachers Union

Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association

AFSCME

Transit Workers Union

Groups

Everytown for Gun Safety

SAVE LGBTQ

Latino Victory Fund

Florida Sierra Club

Florida Conservation Voters

Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships

Associated Industries of Florida

Ruth's List

Florida Planned Parenthood

Florida Family Policy Council

Americans for Prosperity - Florida Miami Our Revolution

Florida Family Action

National Right to Life Victory Fund

Newspapers

Note: Go to the newspapers' editorial board homapages for more detail and updates.

Miami Herald Editorial Board

Governor: David Jolly (Dem)

Attorney General: Jose Javier Rodriguez (Dem)

Chief Financial Officer: Annette Taddeo (Dem)

Agriculture Commissioner: Wilton Simpson (Rep)

Florida Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1: No

Amendment 2: No

Amendment 3: No

U.S. Representative

District 20: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Dem)

District 24: Oliver Gilbert (Dem)

District 25: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)

District 26: No endorsement

District 27: Eliott Rodriguez (Dem) District 28: Phil Ehr (Dem)

State Senator

District 34: Ashley Gannt (Dem)

District 36: George Lavin (Dem)

District 38: Alexis Calatayud (Rep)

District 40: Ana Maria Rodriguez (Rep)

State Representative

District 106: Lucia Baez-Geller (Dem)

District 108: No endorsement

District 113: Gloria Romero Roses (Dem)

District 118: Juan Fernandez-Barquin (Rep)

District 115: Omar Blanco (Rep)

District 116: Ashley Perez-Biliskov (Rep)

District 117: Kevin Chambliss (Dem)

District 118: Mike Redondo (Rep)

District 119: Juan Carlos Porras (Rep)

Miami-Dade County

County Commission, District 5: Rob Piper

School Board, District 1: Katrina Wilson

County Charter Amendment 1: No

County Charter Amendment 2: Yes

County Charter Amendment 3: Yes

County Charter Amendment 4: Yes

County Charter Amendment 5: Yes

County Charter Amendment 6: No

School Board Referendum: Yes

Circuit Judge, 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 5: Arthur LeMar “Marty” McNeil

Circuit Judge, 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 69: Bonita Jones-Peabody

Palm Beach Post Editorial Board

Governor: David Jolly (Dem)

Attorney General: Jose Javier Rodriguez (Dem)

Chief Financial Officer: Annette Taddeo (Dem)

AG Commissioner: Wilton Simpson (Rep)

U.S. Representative

US House District 21: James Martin (Dem)

US House District 22: Pia Dandiya (Dem)

US House District 23: Lois Frankel (Dem)

US House District 25: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)

State Senator

State Senate District 24: Mack Bernard (Dem)

State Senate District 26: David Silvers (Dem)

State Senate District 30: Lauren Book (Dem)

State Representative

State House District 86: No endorsement

State House District 87: Emily Gregory (Dem)

State House District 88: Jervonte 'Tae' Edmonds (Dem)

State House District 89: Debra Tendrich (Dem)

State House District 90: Rob Long (Dem)

State House District 91: Peggy Gossett-Seidman (Rep)

State House District 92: Kelly Skidmore (Dem)

State House District 93: Anne Gerwig (Rep)

State House District 94: Elizabeth Holmes (Dem)

Palm Beach County

Clerk of Courts: Yvette Drucker (Dem)

School Board District 4: Christina Romelus (Dem)

Port of Palm Beach: Deandre Poole (Dem)

County Commission District 4: Marci Woodward (Rep)

County Commission District 6: Katherine Waldron (Dem)

South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board

Attorney General: José Javier Rodrίguez (Dem)

Chief Financial Officer: Annette Taddeo (Dem)

Agriculture Commissioner: Joey Mendoza Atkins (Dem)

Florida Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1, Budget Stabilization Fund: No

Amendment 2, Agricultural Land Tax Exemption: No

Amendment 3, Increased Homestead Exemption: No

U.S. Representative

District 20: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Dem)

District 22: Pia Dandiya (Dem)

District 25: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)

District 91: Peggy Gossett-Seidman (Rep)

District 93: Anne Gerwig (Rep)

State Senator

District 26: No endorsement

District 30: Lauren Book (Dem)

State Representative

District 87: Emily Gregory (Dem)

District 90: Rob Long (Dem)

District 91: Peggy Gossett-Seidman (Rep)

District 92: Kelly Skidmore (Dem)

District 93: Anne Gerwig (Rep)

District 100: Michael Ferguson (Dem)

District 101: Todd Delmay (Dem)

District 102: Mike Friend (Dem)

District 103: Robin Bartleman (Dem)

Florida Supreme Court Justice

Carlos Muñiz (Retention): No

Fourth District Court of Appeal Judge

Jonathan Lott: Yes

Shannon Shaw: Yes

Carolina Cahill Shepherd: Yes

Alan Forst: No

Mark Klingensmith: No

Broward County

Question 1: Health Care Services, Such as Heart and Cancer Screenings, for County Residents, Funded by Surtax: No

Question 2: Alternative Process for County Plat Approval: No

Question 3: Revised Process for Selecting the County Auditor: Yes

Fund School Employee Pay, Safety, Mental Health: Yes

Fort Lauderdale Charter Question 1-8: Yes

Fort Lauderdale Charter Question 9-10: No

Pembroke Pines ballot question, “Changing date of commission election, extending current terms, selection of vice-mayor”: Yes

Broward County School Board: Adam Cervera

Broward Circuit Judge Group 52: David Andrew Fry

Palm Beach County

Continue Ad Valorem Levy for School Safety: Yes

Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller: Yvette Drucker.

County Commission

District 4: Marci Woodward

District 6: Katherine Waldron

School Board

District 4: Christina L. Romelus

Coral Springs

Mayor: Scott Brook

Commission Seat 3: William “Bill” Capplis

Commission Seat 4: Jennifer Levi

Davie

Mayor: Judy Paul

District 1: Michelle Whitman

District 3: Susan Starkey

District 4: Marlon Luis

Deerfield Beach

Charter Questions A through I: Yes

Fort Lauderdale

City Commission District 1: John E. Rodstrom

Charter Questions 1-8: Yes

Charter Questions 9-10: No

Hollywood

District 1: Catherine “Cat” Uden

District 3: Alex Recio

District 5: Adam Roberti

Lauderhill

Mayor: Pauline Ricketts

District 4: Mary Smith

Pembroke Pines

Changing Date Of Commission Election, Extending Current Terms, Selection Of Vice-Mayor: Yes

Plantation

Mayor: Nick Sortal

Council, Group 4: Aston Bright

Pompano Beach

District 1: Keriann Worley

District 2: Rhonda Sigerson-Eaton

District 3: Alison Fournier

District 4: Patricia Hawkins-Williams

Sunrise

Seat C: Neil Kerch

Seat D: Niccole Pazos

Tamarac

District 2: Morey Wright Jr.

District 4: Carol Mendelson