Claire London breaks silence about decision to 'unquit' for Key Biscayne Village Council

Is she running? Did she quit? Is it voter manipulation? These were the questions that bounced around Key Biscayne chats this past week after Claire London first quit — and then reversed — her bid for one of three seats on the Key Biscayne Village Council.

London confirmed Monday — a week before the election — that she had decided to reverse herself and stay in the race because so many of her friends had cast ballots for her — and she didn’t want those ballots to be in vain.

She filed a campaign finance report last week indicating she was still an active candidate. She never filed the paperwork to withdraw, as first reported by the Independent.

London rejected accusations that her on-again, off-again candidacy was a ruse.

“I’m not playing with the votes,” she told the Independent Monday. If she finished in the top three “I would probably do it because it would be out of respect for the people that voted for me.,” She added: “that would be miraculous.”

Her withdrawal announcement was made in September. At the time, she said she was leaving the contest because of a need to care for her husband Ed London, who is term-limited and stepping down next month. Monday, she said Ed London was medically OK.

London has skipped debates and public forums, and did not commit to attending what may be a final candidate event Wednesday night at the Ocean Club condominium. Her only discussion of the major issues is on the Anti-Social podcast.

Not every candidate was happy with London’s vacillation.

Council Member Fernando Vazquez said London needs to face the voters. “I would love to debate her,” he said. “I believe the public deserves to know who they’re voting for.”

“Wow” wrote rival Luis de la Cruz to the Independent. “Trying to assimilate how it will affect the other council members.”

“Not much to say,” commented Oscar Sardiñas. “Upward and onward.”

