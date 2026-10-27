Elections officials probe report of federal immigration agents outside Key Largo polling site

Monroe County election officials said Monday they hope to wrap up an investigation into reports of alleged armed, masked federal immigration agents who conducted a traffic stop outside of an early voting site in Key Largo.

Supervisor of Elections Sherri Hodies said she was told federal agents were pursuing a suspect who pulled into the Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway.

Meanwhile, a similar incident in the Florida Panhandle turned out to be a false alarm.

Officials say U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted near a Leon County polling place were simply trying to cast early ballots before leaving the state.

In response to the alleged incidents, Common Cause Florida, a statewide government watchdog group, said federal immigrant agents must respect the law and stay away from voting locations.

In a statement, Common Cause Florida Executive Director, Amy Keith, said "it is completely unacceptable for federal agents to be at or near polling locations while voting is ongoing, and it is strictly prohibited by law.

"Florida voters — and all voters in America — deserve to vote without having to pass by armed federal agents," Keith said. "Federal agents at polling locations while voting is ongoing is intimidating, plain and simple. Floridians will not stand for it."

Early voting is underway around the state and ends on Sunday, Nov. 1, in South Florida.

Common Cause has organized an "Election Protection Hotline" to report questions or concerns about voting. The toll-free number is 866-OUR-VOTE.