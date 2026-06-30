Jupiter Medical Center is eyeing a major expansion with the construction of a second campus

Jupiter Medical Center, the highest health rated system in Palm Beach County, is eyeing a major expansion with the construction of a second campus in western Palm Beach County.

Jupiter Medical Center Neighborhood Hospital at The Health Park at Avenir will be a two-story, 53,000-sq-ft hospital built inside the Avenir Community of Palm Beach Gardens.

JMC’s President and CEO Dr. Amit Rastogi told WLRN it will handle most of the primary needs.

“A neighborhood hospital does not encompass an intensive care unit or some of the very advanced surgical procedures,” Amit Rastogi said.

“But many of the procedures that folks need, whether it's orthopedic procedures, cardiac procedures, gastrointestinal ones, can actually all be provided at the neighborhood hospital.”

The medical center located on the corner of Northlake Boulevard and Landstar Drive within the Avenir community, will feature 4-hour emergency services, 29 inpatient beds and four operating rooms. The new location will serve 40,000 residents in the surrounding area.

The new facility is slated to open in early 2028.

Prior to the population growth and new housing developments, there have been existing communities that have been around for decades, such as Ibis and Acreage. But the closest medical facility residents had access to was upwards of 10 miles away.

JMC broke ground on its new location amid growing concerns over the potential impact property taxes may have on healthcare services.

The independent not-for-profit institution could still be impacted by the DeSantis Administration’s property tax overhaul proposal, which could shift financial burdens from lcoal governments onto commercial properties.

Dr. Rastogi remains focused on the bottom line.

“Like any business, you always have to prepare that costs are going to go up,” Dr. Rastogi said. “If costs do go up, then how do we continue to find a way to be able to provide the services that the community needs.”