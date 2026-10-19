2026 midterms could be the most expensive on record. And, Macron condemns protests

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The 2026 midterm elections are set to become the most expensive on record. More than $15 billion has been raised to influence the outcome and control of Congress.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Election workers process ballots for the California state primary at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center on June 5. California's relatively slow vote count has put "a big target on its back," as one election expert told NPR.

🎧 Democratic nominees in House and Senate races are raking in incredible amounts of donations, even though the Democratic Party remains unpopular, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. Republicans are also unpopular, largely due to issues like the war in Iran, gas prices and the economy. A few megadonors, such as Elon Musk, are donating money to super PACs to try to push voters to elect Republicans. In the 13 competitive races highlighted in the Cook Political Report, Republicans are being outraised by a 5-to-1 margin. Both parties are spending heavily, indicating that Democrats might have a chance to win in several locations. Currently, 75% of planned ad buys are in toss-up races or those leaning Republican.

of donations, even though the Democratic Party remains unpopular, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. Republicans are also unpopular, largely due to issues like the war in Iran, gas prices and the economy. A few megadonors, such as Elon Musk, are donating money to super PACs to try to push voters to elect Republicans. In the 13 competitive races highlighted in the Cook Political Report, Republicans are being outraised by a 5-to-1 margin. Both parties are spending heavily, indicating that Democrats might have a chance to win in several locations. Currently, 75% of planned ad buys are in toss-up races or those leaning Republican. ➡️ Some of the most competitive congressional races might not be called until days after Election Day. Here's why.

might not be called until days after Election Day. Here's why. ➡️ The NPR App has all of NPR's election coverage in one place — from the biggest stories across the country, to the issues that matter close to home. Browse headlines, playlists, podcast episodes, videos and more, all on the 2026 Election tab.

At least one person died and more than a dozen were injured in a major Ukrainian drone strike yesterday on Saint Petersburg, Russia's former imperial capital. The attack targeted strategic sites, including a key port oil terminal. Over the weekend, Russian missile strikes in Ukraine killed at least 11 people. This conflict continues as President Trump says that relieving pressure on Russia is the best way to end the war.

🎧 The recent attack on Saint Petersburg appears to mark the largest one on the city since Russia's 2022 invasion, NPR's Charles Maynes tells Up First. While it's unclear how many drones struck the city, Russia's Defense Ministry reported intercepting 1,000 drones across various regions that night. Trump seems to be working to protect Russian oil facilities after cutting a deal with President Vladimir Putin to import Russian diesel. The move was aimed at lowering gas prices for U.S. voters before the midterm elections. Trump has called previous Ukrainian strikes a "disgrace," even as Russia continues to strike Ukraine, Maynes says. He adds that the president blames President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attacks that allegedly raise U.S. fuel prices, despite economists attributing the price increase mainly to Trump's war in Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced violence over the weekend that he says has overshadowed largely peaceful protests across the country. The unrest began as a student protest for better conditions and has expanded to include public-sector workers protesting high energy prices, the rising cost of living and social inequality. The Interior Ministry reported about 2,300 arrests and nearly 1,000 injured police officers.

🎧 NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, who was in the streets of Paris yesterday, witnessed burned bikes, shattered glass and graffiti on looted stores saying things like "tax the rich." She spoke with 23-year-old Sarah Berlia, who says she believes these actions come from a frustrated generation facing dwindling rights and opportunities. Beardsley says the protest culture in France often attracts "troublemakers," but the scale of current events is massive. The protests have had political implications, as France is six months away from a presidential election. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon has joined the protesters, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is leading in the polls, has condemned the violence and the government.

Living better

Siv Dolmen for NPR / Tony Stepanow, from Finland, attends a sauna during the International Sauna Congress 2026 in Oslo, Norway, Sept. 25, 2026.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Saunas are gaining renewed attention in the wellness world for their potential to improve mental health. This trend reflects the growing interest in the broader wellness movement and social connection, especially post-pandemic. While scientists understand how saunas affect the cardiovascular system, they are just beginning to explore their impact on mental health. Here's what they know so far.

🥵 When our skin detects heat, it sends signals to a primitive brain area that prompts our body to cool down. This pathway also influences mood and pleasure, which is associated with depression.

🥵 Heat triggers an anti-inflammatory response similar to the effects of exercise, which is known to help with depression and other mental health issues.

🥵 Heating people up can act like a "thermoregulatory workout," helping their bodies cool down more efficiently over time.

Picture show

Jennifer Teresa Villanueva / Jennifer Teresa Villanueva's aunts, cousins, grandmother and uncle gather around the dining table for an afternoon brunch at home in Chicago in 2018.

Artist Jennifer Teresa Villanueva has captured her family's everyday life through her lens for eight years, revealing moments of love, care and sacrifice within their Chicago home. The personal project took root in 2018, sparked by her grandmother's hospitalization. It started as a way to better understand her grandmother's daily routines, and soon it blossomed into a heartfelt exploration of the immigrant experience. "I am interested in what happens when the camera enters a home where everyone already knows one another," Villanueva told NPR. "There is no distance between photographer and subject. I am photographing the people who raised me, and I am also photographing the home that raised me." See photos from the project and read more about Villanueva's work.

3 things to know before you go

Charles Tasnadi / AP Noah Adams adjusts his headphones in the National Public Radio studio in Washington Feb.16, 1987.

Noah Adams, a writer and broadcaster who hosted All Things Considered for 18 years, has died. He was 84 years old. Trump announced over the weekend that he plans to close and renovate the East Potomac Golf Links course in Washington, D.C. The golf course is already at the center of a legal battle. An Air Force service member died Saturday after a rappelling accident during a pregame ceremony at the Alamodome ahead of the University of Texas at San Antonio's football game against Navy. (via Texas Public Radio)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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