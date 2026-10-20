DOJ charges 28 with voting crimes. And, TikTok ignored staff's child safety concerns

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The Justice Department has charged 28 green card holders in California with election crimes for allegedly illegally registering to vote or voting in U.S. elections. This marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's feud with the state over its voting system as the midterm elections approach. The DOJ also filed an emergency request to prevent California from processing ballots returned by people on the voter rolls that the federal government says are "likely noncitizens." California has sought clarification on the federal government's conclusions but has not received any. Last week, the DOJ sued California and Los Angeles County after local officials refused to investigate allegations made by the administration about noncitizen voting.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images People vote in Norwalk, Calif., during early voting in California's primary election on June 1, 2026. The Department of Justice has charged 28 green card holders in the state for allegedly illegally registering to vote or voting in U.S. elections, in an escalation of a feud with California officials over the state's voting system.

🎧 The DOJ wants California to segregate ballots of those on its list and to delay counting them until investigations are complete. Election law experts doubt the DOJ will succeed, given its past attempts to change state voting processes, Miles Parks tells Up First. He adds that it would be surprising to see a shift just two weeks before the election with ballots already distributed. Research shows that in many cases, when legal permanent residents register to vote, it is due to a misunderstanding of the rules. Experts tell Parks they are concerned that federal law enforcement might use accusations to confiscate ballots during counting, but many local voting officials are preparing by keeping county attorneys on speed dial.

Democrats and Republicans are deciding which races to prioritize with Election Day just two weeks away. President Trump is campaigning in key perennial purple states like Georgia, North Carolina, Kansas, Iowa and Florida this week.

🎧 Trump's rally in Kansas and trip to North Carolina aren't where the leader of the Republican Party's attention should be, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. Kansas hasn't elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century, and many Republican groups have ceased ad spending in North Carolina, viewing the Senate race as a lost cause. Republicans are prioritizing efforts to save their Senate majority over saving the House majority, while Democrats are capitalizing on opportunities in conservative areas, Fowler says. In Georgia, with a million voters already casting ballots, Fowler says he sees an increase in Black voter turnout in the state and across the South.

the leader of the Republican Party's attention should be, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. Kansas hasn't elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century, and many Republican groups have ceased ad spending in North Carolina, viewing the Senate race as a lost cause. Republicans are prioritizing efforts to save their Senate majority over saving the House majority, while Democrats are capitalizing on opportunities in conservative areas, Fowler says. In Georgia, with a million voters already casting ballots, Fowler says he sees an increase in Black voter turnout in the state and across the South. ➡️ The NPR App has all of NPR's election coverage in one place — from the biggest stories across the country, to the issues that matter close to home. Browse headlines, playlists, podcast episodes, videos and more, all on the 2026 Election tab.

TikTok employees repeatedly raised concerns about the app's risks to children, including sexual exploitation and exposure to suicide content. Previously unreported court records show employees' frustration with leadership's response to these issues. Depositions filed in March 2026 provide new insights into TikTok's child safety measures since its surge in popularity in 2018. Staff alerted management about minors engaging with sexual content, which the company profited from. They also identified loopholes that allowed users under 18 to bypass age restrictions and block parental oversight of their app activity. The records show that TikTok avoided conducting age surveys, fearing it would have to share results with the Federal Trade Commission.

Life advice

/ Andee Tagle/NPR

Cold and flu season in the U.S. starts this month and lasts through May, according ot the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cooler temperatures and drier air can increase our vulnerability to illnesses like the common cold, flu, RSV and COVID-19. Get ahead of the game now by putting together a cold-and-flu prep kit. Here's what experts say you should have in your home.

🤒 Over-the-counter medications are good options, but always follow the recommended dosage to avoid risks or side effects. Some good medications to have include ibuprofen or naproxen, which can relieve headaches, body aches and sore throats by reducing inflammation and Acetaminophen, which can lower body temperature.

🤒 Honey acts as an anti-inflammatory and soothes the throat, making it useful for young children who can't take cough medicine. But don't give it to children under 12 months due to the risk of botulism.

🤒 A thermometer is a must-have for checking your temperature. For children 3 and under, a rectal option is preferred.

🤒 A saline spray or rinse for your nose can help keep the mucous membranes moist and help relieve symptoms by loosening thick mucus during a cold.

For more advice on how to stock your medicine cabinet for cold and flu season, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Lanna Apisukh for NPR / American Girl dolls of all eras on display at the store, September 24, 2026, New York, New York.

Pleasant Rowland launched Pleasant Company in 1986 with three dolls — Samantha, Molly and Kirsten — creating an empire known as American Girl. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, author Fiona Davis was asked to write a historical fiction book for adults titled Samantha: The Next Chapter, featuring Samantha Parkington, who has turned 25. The story picks up after Samantha's last book, in which she attended a suffragist rally with her aunt Cornelia. The book is set 15 years later, in 1920, just after the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Samantha learns that her grandmother's inheritance has been stolen, forcing her to transition from socialite to shopgirl overnight. NPR's Samantha Balaban visited the American Girl store in New York with her own Samantha doll to explore the character's evolution over the years, drawing on insights from its staff and Davis. Check out photos from the visit and read more about the history of American Girl dolls.

3 things to know before you go

BSIP/Universal Images Group / Getty Images For the first time since 2014, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has updated its guidelines for the treatment of symptoms commonly associated with menopause.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has updated its menopause treatment guidelines for the first time since 2014. The group now recommends using hormone replacement therapy along with some other treatments to alleviate symptoms. A wedding day can be one of the costliest days in a couple's life. Some are opting to save money by choosing grocery-store cakes over specialty bakers' cakes. Vegemite is such an iconic breakfast spread in Australia that a convicted killer is suing the state of Victoria for the right to eat it in prison. The state has banned Vegemite because it could potentially be used to brew alcohol and throw off dogs.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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