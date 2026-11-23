SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

We're going to stay on this topic. The Nvidia board said that it, quote, "received input from senior levels of the United States government" and is, quote, "confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk." President Trump has said that basically meant him, that he gave this input to the Nvidia board. We're going to talk this through with a former White House official. Ben Buchanan was special adviser for artificial intelligence during the Biden administration. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

BEN BUCHANAN: Thanks for having me.

DETROW: What do you make of the White House's direct involvement here?

BUCHANAN: I'm surprised. Certainly, I was in the White House when Sam Altman had his firing and reinstatement, and I got a lot of questions then about, was the White House involved? And our posture was we did not want to live in a world in which the White House had roles in picking the executives of American companies. So it's certainly a departure from past norms in that regard.

DETROW: Yeah. I mean, there's a lot to ask about here. But I'm curious, from your past perspective as a White House official on this topic, is Nvidia as indispensable as it has been made out to be when it comes to the AI landscape, when it comes to the national security side of that?

BUCHANAN: Nvidia and their chips are absolutely incredibly important. To me, though, that reaffirms the importance of making sure those chips don't go to China more so than it reaffirms the importance of any one particular person. So my hope here is that because this technology matters so much, that Congress does a full investigation into the national security stakes of this, including were these chips being smuggled, was China accessing them remotely through data centers in Southeast Asia and the like? To me, that is really the crux of the national security matter in this instance.

DETROW: I want to go to the national security question at the heart of the Huang storyline. This is the reporting of this alleged relationship with an alleged Chinese espionage asset. What do you make of that particular part of the story?

BUCHANAN: It's hard to say from this vantage point of what's true and who knew what. Certainly, there's a lot of reporting that does seem to be credible that she was in the middle of chip smuggling and perhaps also had a relationship or ongoing conversations with the Ministry of State Security in China. To me, the chip smuggling part is enough reason for serious concern, and the intelligence links are secondary.

DETROW: What is the best way to frame how policy has changed from the Biden administration to the Trump administration when it comes to the accessibility of these chips in other countries, particularly China? Because that is an area where there's been a lot of reporting that Huang and Nvidia have had a lot of influence on President Trump.

BUCHANAN: We came into office in 2021 with the conviction that AI was going to get very powerful and that it would matter for national security and that it was chips, including Nvidia's chips, that were driving that increase in power. For that reason, in 2022, and then each subsequent year thereafter, we implemented and then tightened a series of export controls, denying China access to those chips and cutting off China smuggling routes and access to remote data centers in places like Singapore, containing those chips.

President Trump, when he came into office in 2025, walked back or declined to enforce a number of those policies - after initially talking and acting tough, walked those policies back in the late spring and summer of 2025 and then into the fall of 2025. To his credit, as this scandal broke, last week President Trump did put some rules back in place that, so far as we can tell, are still on the books that go back to something closer to the Biden administration policy.

DETROW: So when it comes to the policy of all of this, what do you think it may mean going forward if Jensen Huang is back in this perch with President Trump's full support, given the way that the two of them seem to have talked about these policies?

BUCHANAN: It really depends on what Congress does here. And because of President Trump's walk-back on this policy during his first two years, there has been a bipartisan move in Congress, including from some very MAGA senators - folks like Pete Ricketts and Jim Banks and Tom Cotton - to tighten the export controls once more, this time through legislation, depriving the administration of the opportunity to change these policies back and forth. Those bills - the MATCH Act, the OVERWATCH Act - are the two big ones - have bipartisan support, I think have a good chance of passing this Congress. And some of the leaders of those bills have come out today after this news and said they still have a lot of questions for Jensen, and they seem committed still to implementing this policy fully.

DETROW: That's Ben Buchanan, professor at Johns Hopkins University and a former AI adviser to the Biden White House. His new book about all of this is called "The Bitter Struggle." Thanks so much.

BUCHANAN: Thanks for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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