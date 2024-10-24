Broward Center for the Performing Arts appoints Catherine Carter as CFO

Catherine Carter has been appointed, effective immediately, as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

She will oversee the financial operations of the Broward Center and its affiliated venues, including The Parker and the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center.

Carter’s appointment was announced Thursday by the Performing Arts Center Authority.

Courtesy / Broward Center for the Performing Arts Catherine Cameron, assumes new role at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer by the Performing Arts Authority, effective October 24, 2024

“Catherine has a deep appreciation of our mission to engage the community through the arts combined with a true understanding of the complexities of our business. She brings extensive experience in financial leadership and an impressive background driving strategic growth,” said Ty Sutton, Broward Center President and CEO, in a statement.

“She is an invaluable member of our leadership team, and I look forward to our work together as we plan an exciting next chapter for the Broward Center," Sutton added.

Said Charles L. Palmer, chair of the finance committee and long-serving member of the Performing Arts Center Authority, in a statement: “I have known and worked with Catherine for more than 20 years. She has been instrumental in the growth and success of the Broward Center. Catherine brings both financial acumen and innovative thinking to the performing arts industry, and I am delighted that she will be here to help shape the organization’s future.”

READ MORE: Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale being recognized as 'cherished Florida Heritage Site'

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.