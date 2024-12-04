© 2024 WLRN
Miami Beach offers free water taxis, shuttles during art week

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published December 4, 2024 at 7:02 AM EST
People walk outside of a convention center.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
People walk outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center during the VIP preview of Art Basel Miami Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Are you trying to get around Art Basel traffic? Miami Beach’s answer to this comes in the form of a temporary water taxi and commuter shuttles.

The city is offering free water taxis and shuttles from Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 8.

The water taxis and shuttles will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight until Saturday. On Sunday they will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The taxis will run in 15-minute intervals between Maurice Gibb Memorial Park and the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club.

For real-time tracking, visit artweekmb.com.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
