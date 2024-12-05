Online hub launched to help small business owners in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County wants to give small business owners a boost or at least help position the businesses to give themselves a boost.

The county and Wells Fargo Bank launched a new online hub over the weekend to help connect small businesses with training and mentorship..

The Strive 305 program was designed to assist small business owners expand their reach and support already-existing programs or start new ones.

The site also offers access to loan and funding opportunities. For more information, you can visit miamidade.gov.

