Spirit Airlines stock to be delisted after bankruptcy filing, no value expected

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:06 AM EST
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321neo aircraft. The airline is based in Broward County.
Business Wire
Spirit Airlines stock will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange for one more week.
 
But it will no longer be traded on a stock exchange after next Friday.

The Broward County-based airline declared bankruptcy last month.

The company expects its shares will continue to trade over-the-counter through its bankruptcy reorganization.

However, the airline said the stock will have no value as it restructures its finances.

READ MORE: Spirit Airlines flies into bankruptcy with hopes of shedding its no-frills image

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
