Spirit Airlines stock to be delisted after bankruptcy filing, no value expected

Spirit Airlines stock will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange for one more week.



But it will no longer be traded on a stock exchange after next Friday.

The Broward County-based airline declared bankruptcy last month.

The company expects its shares will continue to trade over-the-counter through its bankruptcy reorganization.

However, the airline said the stock will have no value as it restructures its finances.

