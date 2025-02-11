West Palm Beach Hot Air Balloon Festival elevates residents for Valentine's Day weekend

This Valentine's Day weekend, Palm Beach County residents can check off a bucket list item at the inaugural West Palm Beach Hot Air Balloon Festival.

For nearly two decades, the traveling festival has visited specific cities across the country, where soaring hot air balloons are a rare sight. West Palm Beach is next.

Attendees will experience this unique festival at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds in a controlled setting — ideal for beginners who don’t feel like flying too high above the city.

Jeremy Kwaterski, Executive Director of Hot Air Balloon Management, told WLRN the balloons go “roughly 50 feet up” and that “safety protocols are tethered or moored with 3 safety ropes to 3 vehicles.”

The balloons, which typically range more than 100 feet in height with a diameter of more than 70 feet, are essentially anchored to the ground.

The event is considered an introduction to hot air balloon rides because pricier untethered balloons allow for higher exploration over a wider area and often features rides lasting hours.

The new festival also features live music, drink and food trucks, a kids zone, monster show kites accompanied by a hot air balloon glow and laser show.

In total, there are 4 tethered balloons, offering riders a 360 degree view of the city, has each basket attached to the balloon accommodating 4-6 people depending on weight, and lasts “5-7 minutes long,” Kwaterski said.

IF YOU GO

What: West Palm Beach Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: February 14 -15, 2025, from 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Where: The South Florida Fairgrounds: 9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Information: More details here.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.