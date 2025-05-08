Rudder malfunction suspected in fatal plane crash in Boca Raton, initial report finds

A new preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board is shedding light on the deadly plane crash in Boca Raton last month.

Federal officials said last month’s plane crash in Boca Raton that killed a family of three and injured one other person was likely caused by a rudder malfunction.

Investigation findings so far have ruled out engine failure. However, shortly after takeoff from the Boca Raton Airport on April 11, pilot Stephen Stark reported to air traffic control the plane could only turn left.

Investigators said the left rudder cable had snapped under tension.

The Cessna 310R circled several times before crashing near Military Trail and I-95, slamming into trees and railroad tracks before catching fire.

"When I watch those videos now, those two men were battling to save Brooke in my opinion. They did their absolute best. I don't know if I could have done any better than they did," Matthew "Whiz" Buckley told WPBF Channel 25. He was also a pilot and a friend of the family.

The pilot’s daughter and father, Brooke and Robert Stark, were also killed. The three were bound for Tallahassee on the plane’s first flight. The aircraft had just completed its annual inspection.

A final report from NTSB could take up to two years to complete.

