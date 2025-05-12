© 2025 WLRN
NOAA ends tracking of climate change impacts on weather disaster costs

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT
More than 20 staffers were laid off Thursday at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's Virginia Key lab, including scientists who help improve hurricane forecasts and study valuable fish populations.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will no longer track costs associated with damage from weather and climate disasters. 

It’s the latest move from the Trump Administration to strike references to climate change from federal documents and resources. Scientists said floods, heatwaves, hurricanes and wildfires are worsening due to climate change. 

According to NOAA, last year’s hurricane season resulted in more than $30 billion in Florida alone. 

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
