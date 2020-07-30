Tropical Storm May Delay 1st SpaceX Crew’s Return To Earth

By Marcia Dunn - Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • NASA via AP

Tropical weather barreling toward Florida could delay this weekend’s planned return of the first SpaceX crew.

On Wednesday, SpaceX and NASA cleared the Dragon crew capsule to depart the International Space Station and head home after a two-month flight.

Because NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will aim for the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico just off Florida’s coast, the wind and waves must be relatively calm. It would be the first astronaut splashdown in 45 years

Managers are targeting a Sunday splashdown, right around the time rough weather is expected to hit Florida. The weather system was in the eastern Caribbean on Wednesday and was expected to develop into a tropical storm.

NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, said flight controllers will closely monitor the weather and, if necessary, keep the astronauts at the space station until conditions improve.

“You have to remember this is a test flight,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said from Kennedy Space Center. “If the weather isn’t good or the sea states aren’t good, we’re going to take our time bringing Bob and Doug home. Our No. 1 highest priority is their safety.”

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company made history on May 30 when launching Hurley and Behnken. It marked the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. in nearly a decade and also the first time a private company sent people into orbit. SpaceX is already preparing to launch a second crew to the space station at the end of September.

NASA wants six weeks between the splashdown and the launch of the next Dragon crew, for capsule inspections and reviews.

Tags: 
news
Local News
spaceX
tropical storm
hurricane season
NASA

Related Content

Coronavirus Live Updates: State Announces Testing Site Closures Ahead Of Potential Tropical Cyclone

By Jul 29, 2020
COVID-19 testing site
PEDRO PORTAL / Miami Herald

This post will be updated today, Wednesday, July 29, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

COVID-19 Is Rewriting Plans For Hurricane Evacuation Shelters

By 22 hours ago
Hurricane evacuation shelter
Wilson Sayre / WLRN

With a storm in the Atlantic pointed its way, South Florida could soon get its first real test of a hurricane season during a pandemic and one of the more difficult things to manage: evacuation shelters.

New Tropical Wave In Central Atlantic

By Jul 27, 2020
Fort Lauderdale Beach
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

In the tropics, Hurricane Hanna made landfall in South Texas over the weekend, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo dissipated in the eastern Caribbean. But already this morning, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says there's a new tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that is likely to develop.