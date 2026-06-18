Active brush fires scorch more than 15,000 acres, leads to evacuation

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, the Florida Forest Service and partner agencies continue battling two active brush fires in west Miami-Dade County.

According to the FFS, the "Quarry 2 Fire," near Northwest 137th Avenue and 41st Street remains at 15,900 acres and is at least 70% contained, while the "Well Fire" at Northwest 122 Avenue and Northwest 58 Street remains at 500 acres and is 25% contained.

The larger of the two forced the evacuations of about 200 people from a trailer park Wednesday after smoke, soot and ash drifted into their community.

Krome Avenue remains closed from Okeechobee Road and Southwest 8 Street.

To support containment operations, MDFR has deployed more than 40 units, including fire engines, water tender trucks, air rescue and other specialized wildfires suppression resources dedicated to containing and extinguishing the fires.

Firefighters said they remain dedicated to protecting residents, property and the surrounding communities.

READ MORE: Smoke from continuing brush fires in western Miami-Dade threaten Broward County residents

Even though the fire may be located in one location, smoke and embers can spread long distances, so we should all be aware of the situation around us," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Menuel E. Dominguez. "It is very important for families and visitors of Dade County to always have a plan in case you need to leave your home or your hotel for that matter. "

Dominguez said that each family should have an emergency plan that includes where to meet if families get separated or keeo different contact numbers on hand.

Officials said there are simple steps residents can take to prevent fires, such as clearing gutters of any dry debris and putting away any flammable liquids.

Drivers should keep their windows down and be mindful that smokey conditions can reduce visibility.