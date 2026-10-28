Bookmobile, reading room end tour in land of Trump, Epstein

In Palm Beach County, the first prosecutor to pursue criminal charges torpedoed his own case, but the reading room might be exhibited in Fort Lauderdale.

The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Bookmobile and Reading Room, which has been traversing the country for months, is making its final stop in South Florida, site of the first failed criminal prosecution of Epstein, arguably the world’s most prolific known sexual predator.

The reading room, stopping in West Palm Beach or Fort Lauderdale from Nov. 1 to 4, features the 3.5 million documents released by the Justice Department under the Epstein Transparency Act, bound into more than 3,400 volumes. The bookmobile’s volumes are micro-printed. Organizers have not yet announced where the bookmobile and reading room will be set up.

READ MORE: Amendment 3 would slash Florida’s health safety net. But no one knows what that will look like

The tour, sponsored by a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit called The Institute for Primary Facts, has featured some Epstein survivors, whom the DOJ says number about 1,200. Visitors can leave notes on a reflection wall. The goal of the tour, organizers say, is to demand the full release of the remaining millions of documents.

South Florida is one of only five stops that has set up a reading room in bigger venues such as community centers. Registrations are required for the bookmobile and reading room.

Photo: Institute for Primary Facts The bookmobile in Washington, D.C. It has stopped in at least 20 cities since September.

Goal of the bookmobile, reading room

What they’re saying: “We are bringing the Epstein files on the road — across dozens of cities and states — to remind Americans everywhere: accountability matters and justice delayed is justice denied,” said David Garrett, executive director for the Institute for Primary Facts.

“The millions of files in the Reading Room and Bookmobile represent deep institutional failures, years of ‘turning blind eyes’ to Epstein and his enablers, and the pain survivors have carried in isolation for so long. Across this tour, we will continue to demand the release of the remaining files, call out redactions that protect the powerful, and open dialogue between survivors and the American public.”

Photo: Institute for Primary Facts Parts of the reading room wall that has the 3.5 million Jeffrey Epstein documents released by the Justice Department.

How the Epstein case unfolded

Why it matters: Had then-Palm Beach County State Attorney Barry Krischer followed the recommendations from the yearlong 2005 Palm Beach Police investigation and had Epstein been convicted, he could have spent decades in prison, raising no controversy about interactions with President Trump and other well-heeled friends.

Catch up quick: Palm Beach police investigated after a 14-year-old girl came forward to say a wealthy man on the island had sexually abused her. They found dozens of victims, mostly from local schools.