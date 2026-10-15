Louis J. Appignani, Army veteran, Barbizon founder, and South Florida philanthropist, dies at 93

Louis J. Appignani, a visionary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and outspoken advocate for secular ethics who transformed a single modeling school into a global brand and helped establish the nation’s first university chair dedicated to the study of atheism, died on October 14 in Miami. He was 93 years old, the family announced Thursday.

"Lou never waited for permission," the Appignani family told WLRN.

Courtesy / Appignani family Louis J. Appignani was an officer in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958, including service in Korea.

"He was teaching people to run computers before most Americans had ever seen one; he made Barbizon a name the whole country knew; and when he gave his money away he made sure it said exactly what he believed," the family said. "He was the most determined man we have ever known."

Born in Brooklyn to Italian immigrant parents and raised in the Bronx on March 30, 1933, Appignani embodied the quintessential American success story.

Following his service as an officer in the U.S. Army (1955 to 1958, including service in Korea), his sharp business foresight led him to found a computer training school in 1965 — 16 years before the introduction of the IBM Personal Computer. He also worked at Price Waterhouse, Lybrand, Ross Bros. & Montgomery and Booz Allen & Hamilton, and became a New York CPA.

In 1968, he acquired the Barbizon Modeling School, expanding it from a single location into a powerhouse national and international franchise network. He spent more than 32 years as president and chairman, from 1968 to 2000.

Its TV and print campaign, "Be a Model or Just Look Like One," became part of American pop culture. Barbizon alumni include Amelia Vega, Miss Universe 2003, a graduate of Barbizon Santo Domingo.

Beyond his commercial success, Appignani devoted his later years to civic engagement, philanthropy, and promoting humanistic values.

Alongside his wife, Laurie, he was a pillar of support for South Florida’s public media landscape, remaining a primary benefactor of WLRN, the region's NPR affiliate, which celebrated and honored the couple's contributions in 2023 during its 75th anniversary celebration.

"Louis Appignani was an insightful man who saw possibilities ahead of his time," said Ellen Soto, WLRN's Director of Donor Relations and Major Gifts. "As a philanthropist, he understood the importance of investing in ideas and institutions that move society forward."

"We are deeply grateful that WLRN was among the causes he supported and send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Laurie, and his entire family," Soto said.

"Lou and Laurie's support for WLRN stands as an example of the how local philanthropy powers local journalism," added Tom Hudson, CEO of South Florida Public Media Group, the independent operator of WLRN Public Media.

Courtesy / WLRN Louis J. Appignani and his wife, Laurie, were major supporters of WLRN, South Florida's NPR affiliate. The station

honored the couple in 2023 during its 75th anniversary celebration.

Appignani made national headline news in 2016 when he bestowed a $2.2 million gift to the University of Miami through his foundation. The donation established the Appignani Foundation Chair for the Study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secular Ethics — the first endowed academic chair of its kind in the United States.

Created as part of the university’s “100 Talents for 100 Years” centennial initiative, the chair was designed to foster rigorous scholarship, research, and public dialogue on reason, science, naturalism, and non-religious ethical frameworks.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2016, Appignani spoke about his decision to give UM the gift. “I’m trying to eliminate discrimination against atheists,” he said. “So this is a step in that direction, to make atheism legitimate.”

Through his landmark philanthropic gifts, entrepreneurial legacy, and commitment to scientific inquiry, Appignani leaves behind an indelible mark on both business and higher education. He is survived by his loving family and a legacy that will continue to challenge and inspire future generations of thinkers.

He was also an avid global explorer. He was a member of The Explorers Club and traveled to the Amazon, the Galapagos, the highlands of Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Borneo, Cambodia and China, "often to meet cultures few outsiders ever see," according to his family.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Van Orsdel Funeral Home, Coral Gables Chapel, 4600 SW 8th Street, Coral Gables, FL, 33134. Find more info here. Visitation begins at 10 AM. Services begin at 11 a.m.

Burial with U.S. Army military honors will be at Flagler Memorial Park, 5301 W Flagler Street, Miami, beginning at 1 p.m.