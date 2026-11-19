As the rain came down, attorney Patricia Abdi waited under a dry area after her eye appointment in the Weston Town Center. Her Fort Lauderdale office closed Wednesday and Thursday, with colleagues unable to make the commute because of flooding in their neighborhoods and on the roads.

One of her coworkers went from lawyer to local hero.

"He called out because his whole neighborhood was flooded and he’s saving other people’s kids," Abdi told WLRN.

She has a photo of her colleague, who was featured on the local TV news, walking in knee-deep waters and carrying a child on his hip. The little girl, maybe about 6 years old, donned a yellow raincoat.

But she's not his daughter.

"It's a child from the neighborhood," Abdi said. "He's saving this kid from the flooding, trying to get them out of their house."

The slow-moving storm system that on Wednesday dumped heavy rains in South Florida, flooded some streets and homes, closed sections of highways and collapsed the roof of a synagogue. It's expected to continue to threaten the region with more rain through Friday.

READ MORE: Threat of more rain supercharged by El Niño may continue through Friday

Some areas of Broward County flooded with as much as 15 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. It interrupted day-to-day routines for most people in the area.

Abdi doesn't remember a time when the rain has been this bad.

"I have never seen rain like this and I’ve been here for 20 years," she said.

Broward County Public Schools were closed because of the downpour. Antonia Barreto Muller is a senior at Cypress Bay High School.

Being school free, she got lunch with friends and was ready for some dessert — frozen yogurt at JoyFull in the Town Center.

"Obviously we’re all very happy we didn’t have to go to school," she told WLRN, "but yesterday was kind of annoying because we got the news very, very late. So a lot of people were already on the bus, on their way to school. Luckily, I saw it before I left the house."

Felipe Hernandes, also a student at Cypress Bay High School, was enjoying some frozen yogurt with friends. He planned on having a laid back afternoon since school is out. With the much awaited release of popular video game Grand Theft Auto 6, which takes place in a fictional Miami, he said he would switch on his Play Station 5 and play the game when he got home later.

The school district canceled school tomorrow, Friday Nov. 20. Miami-Dade County Public schools said it will open.

Marisela León is a receptionist at the Applewood Aveda hair salon across the street from the frozen yogurt place.

There were a few women getting hair cuts and blow outs, but not as many as might be here in the early afternoon of a weekday.

"Many of our clients are moms and obviously, the time when their kids are in school is when they take advantage of coming in," León told WLRN in Spanish. "

Some of the stylists also couldn't make it into work today and had to cancel appointments with clients. And because of have fewer stylists available, León can't accomodate as many walk-ins.

" Honestly, almost no one cancels here," she said.

She had a cancelation just some minutes ago.

"That's not normal."