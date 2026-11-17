For generations, the American dream has represented freedom and the promise of a better life. But what does that promise look like today? And, is it still achievable?

For some, it means owning a home, building a career or starting a business. For others, it means giving their children opportunities they never had and creating financial stability. The American dream may also look different from what their parents or grandparents imagined.

A recent Pew Research Center survey on the American dream, focused on Latinos in the U.S., found mixed views on whether it remains attainable. Many were still optimistic about progress across generations. It also found Latinos were more likely to say the American dream has become harder to achieve than it was for their parents.

WLRN wants to hear from you.

Are you an immigrant who came to the United States decades ago and built a life here? Were you born in the United States to immigrant parents, or are you part of a family whose roots in this country stretch back generations? Did you arrive more recently to the United States, with hopes for a different future?

We want to hear your honest, personal stories behind the idea of the American dream — the sacrifices, setbacks, milestones, hopes and doubts that shape it.

We’re also interested in hearing from family members together. Maybe you’re a parent and child, or a grandparent and grandchild, with different perspectives on what the American dream means and how it has changed, what has stayed the same and what each generation hopes for next.

Fill out the form below — you may need to click 'Accept Cookies' for the form to load — and one of our producers may be in touch with you.

The deadline to respond is Monday, Nov. 30, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET.