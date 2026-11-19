Local philanthropic leaders have activated the Broward Cares Disaster Recovery Fund to help residents and businesses grappling with severe flooding across Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and surrounding areas of Broward County.

The emergency response follows a deluge that dumped up to 15 inches of rain in just 24 hours in the area, leaving thousands without power while inundating homes and forcing the closure of local businesses and schools.

Broward Cares is a joint initiative of the Community Foundation of Broward, the Jewish Federation of Broward County, and United Way Broward. The organizations unite during crises to pool donations, coordinate with local governments and emergency response teams, and distribute grants directly to front-line relief agencies.

According to the coalition, 100% of contributions go directly toward local disaster recovery programs. Organizers said pooling donations ensures "every dollar donated is distributed fairly and equitably to address the community’s most pressing needs".

To determine where aid is needed most, the partners begin by surveying nonprofits actively responding to the disaster before awarding emergency grants.

Following historic flash flooding in April 2023, Broward Cares distributed nearly $1 million to more than 40 nonprofits. Those grants funded housing, food, clothing, and furniture for victims, while also restocking food pantries and repairing damaged nonprofit facilities.

Residents wishing to contribute to the current recovery effort can donate at www.browardcare.org.