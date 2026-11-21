Saturday is National Adoption Day, a day meant to highlight the stories of children in foster care waiting for permanent families. There are over 300,000 children in the U.S. foster care system, but for 10 children in Palm Beach County that uncertainty is over.

The number of children in foster care in Palm Beach County has been reduced over the past eight years by 50%, according to Larry Rein, the CEO of ChildNet , a non-profit child welfare agency that works in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

“We used to have more than 1,800 children in foster care,” Rein said. “Today, it's barely 900 and that's because this community is doing a great job at preventing abuse, abandonment and neglect of their children.”

At the Palm Beach County courthouse on Friday afternoon, 10 children legally became a part of their “forever families.” One of those children is 3-year-old Liam. WLRN spoke with Lisandra and Jonathan Perez about the journey of fostering Liam since he was three-weeks-old to finally being able to adopt the little blond-haired boy.

“ Different kids are different,” Lisandra said. “They are all in different needs. It is very challenging, but it's amazing. I love what we do.”

“I feel good, ” Jonathan said. “I love him like my son.” The Perez’s have four biological children, and some of them joined for the adoption celebration.

22-year-old Geomar Perez said it took a little bit to adjust after his parents’ first brought Liam home.

“ It felt really sad because he was taken away at such a young age,” he said. “But the more and more I grew to know him, I'm really happy that he's in the family.”

Sofia Zarran The Perez family waiting to legally welcome Liam into the family at the Palm Beach County Court House.

For Jacqueline Griffith, the journey to adoption has been a long and arduous one. Griffith said she had been working for years to adopt her grandson, 15-year-old Kayden Carter.

“It was worth going back and forth and everything,” Griffith said. “I'm excited about me being his mom-slash-grandma. The journey is worth the wait.” Griffith said Kayden’s birth mother refused to comply with child protective services and court orders, but she is grateful for the case managers, lawyers and judges that helped them get to this day.

“ It's a rewarding experience to be able to see him be with the family that he wants to be with and to have him have a forever home,” Makayla Williams, Kayden’s case manager, said. “There's always someone out there for you. It might not be here in Palm Beach, it might not be here in Florida, but there's always someone out there willing to take you as you are.”

Sofia Zarran Jacqueline Griffith said she had been working for years to adopt her grandson, 15-year-old Kayden Carter.



Kayden said he has learned a lot from this journey.

“ Never give up. Keep trying,” he said while standing next to his grandmother/mother. “If you're starting to make it, don't look back at what went in the past. Just look what's going forward and look at your future.”

Children can be adopted all year round, but Rein said the annual celebration allows the community to highlight the people and families that make the foster care system work.

“ It makes it worthwhile,” he said. “It puts away all the frustrations and all of that and you really just feel like you're doing the right and good thing for your community.”

The oldest child adopted in Palm Beach County on Friday was 16 years-old and the youngest was 10 months.

