The Story of Jesus of Nazareth

9pm Saturday THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD (1965) G Religious Drama

The epic story of Jesus, a timeless journey of faith, sacrifice, and hope.

The Greatest Story Ever Told on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

From his birth in Bethlehem to his death and eventual resurrection, the life of Jesus Christ is given the all-star treatment in this epic retelling. Major aspects of Christ's life are touched upon, including the execution of all the newborn males in Egypt by King Herod; Christ's baptism by John the Baptist; and the betrayal by Judas after the Last Supper that eventually leads to Christ's crucifixion and miraculous return.

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