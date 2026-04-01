The Story of Jesus of Nazareth
A sweeping portrayal of the biblical story of Jesus of Nazareth, from the Nativity to the Ascension.
9pm Saturday THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD (1965) G Religious Drama
The epic story of Jesus, a timeless journey of faith, sacrifice, and hope.
From his birth in Bethlehem to his death and eventual resurrection, the life of Jesus Christ is given the all-star treatment in this epic retelling. Major aspects of Christ's life are touched upon, including the execution of all the newborn males in Egypt by King Herod; Christ's baptism by John the Baptist; and the betrayal by Judas after the Last Supper that eventually leads to Christ's crucifixion and miraculous return.
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