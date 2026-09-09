The Mystery deepens with Marble Hall Murders!

The final chapter of the Susan Ryeland mystery series has arrived! Marble Hall Murders, based on the bestselling novels by Anthony Horowitz, stars Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan in a twisting tale of murder, secrets and literary intrigue.

Marble Hall Murders | A New Mystery Comes to WLRN Passport

When editor Susan Ryeland is hired to work on a new Atticus Pünd mystery, the fictional world of the novel suddenly collides with reality and Susan finds herself caught up in another murder investigation, with her own name on the suspect list.

Can Susan clear her name and uncover the truth? Tune in. The clues are waiting.

Want to catch up or watch on your schedule? Stream Marble Hall Murders and previous seasons of the Susan Ryeland mysteries with WLRN Passport, You can also stream episodes anytime on the PBS app.