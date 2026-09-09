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Triple The Action with Three Thrilling New Mysteries!

WLRN Public Media
Published September 9, 2026 at 11:06 AM EDT
The Marlow Murder Club - A Masterpiece Mystery
PBS

The amateur sleuths of The Marlow Murder Club are back and Season 3 is streaming now!

Set in the picturesque English town of Marlow, this cozy mystery comedy-drama follows an unlikely trio of civilian crime-solvers who help the local police crack some very puzzling and sometimes deadly cases. Based on the novels by Robert Thorogood, the series delivers plenty of secrets, suspects and unexpected twists.

The Marlow Murder Club | Season 3 | WLRN Passport

Season 3 brings three brand-new mysteries, from the sudden death of Marlow’s beloved mayor to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook. Then, a deadly university reunion puts Becks among the suspects as the murder investigation hits surprisingly close to home. With twists and turns that even the stars didn't see coming, Season 3 is one mystery you won't want to miss!

Catch up on previous seasons with WLRN Passport, an added member benefit, and stream The Marlow Murder Club full episodes online or anytime with the free PBS app.

Watch Season 3 now and join the investigation!
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