Legendary Outlaws of the Old West: The Men Behind the Myths

10pm Thursday BUTCH CASSIDY & THE SUNDANCE KID: American Experience - Documentary

In the 1890s, Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid robbed banks and trains in the West and then seemingly vanished into thin air which became national news. But who were Robert Leroy Parker and Harry Alonzo Longabaugh?

Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, and their Wild Bunch gang became legendary in the 1890s for their daring bank and train robberies across the American West. Butch Cassidy, born Robert Parker, turned to crime after abandoning a difficult life of ranch and mine work, while Harry Longabaugh, the Sundance Kid, followed a similar path from cowboy to outlaw. Together, they assembled a successful gang that captivated the public and drew the attention of powerful railroad and mining interests, who hired the Pinkerton Detective Agency to pursue them. As the Wild Bunch was gradually dismantled, Butch, Sundance, and Sundance’s companion Etta Place fled to Argentina, but eventually returned to crime. Their story ended in a shootout in Bolivia, though rumors that they survived helped cement their place in American legend.

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