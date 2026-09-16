Ever wonder what life is really like behind the grand walls of Downton Abbey?

10pm Wednesday HIGHCLERE CASTLE: BEHIND THE SCENES - Documentary

Follow the highs and lows of the 8th Earl and Countess of Carnarvon and their staff as they manage the historic 2,000-acre estate, host events, and maintain the iconic property.

Highclere: Behind the Scenes

Highclere Castle, the iconic home of Downton Abbey. Go behind the scenes with the dedicated staff as they balance the demands of running a world-famous estate, welcoming visitors, hosting events and preserving its rich history. From the castle’s grandeur to its daily challenges, discover what it takes to keep this British landmark thriving.

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