An in-depth look at America’s most infamous criminal couple

10pm Thursday BONNIE & CLYDE: American Experience - Documentary

Explore how Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow grew up in poverty, details of their violent crime spree and the media fascination that followed.

During the Great Depression, their gang evolved from petty thieves into notorious bank robbers and killers. This compelling documentary separates fact from fiction, revealing the harsh reality of their lives in West Dallas and the media-fueled legend that transformed them into folk heroes.

Bonnie & Clyde: The True Story Behind the Legend | American Experience

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow grew up in poverty in the slums of West Dallas, far from glamorous media portrayals. This film explores their early years, the details of their two-year violent spree of robberies, kidnappings, and at least 13 murders during the Great Depression and how the discovery of crime-scene photos in 1933 turned them into celebrity outlaws and a national media sensation.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!

