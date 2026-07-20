Palm Beach County's supervisor of elections eases concerns about election security

As questions about election security continue to shape political discussions nationwide, Florida election officials say multiple safeguards are in place to ensure voter rolls remain accurate and ballots are counted properly.

During a televised address from the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump revisited claims about the 2020 presidential election, alleging foreign interference and asserting that noncitizens and deceased individuals were registered to vote.

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While many Americans question the authenticity of votes every year, Wendy Sartory Link, supervisor of elections for Palm Beach County, assures that every single ballot will be properly handled, including the one for the current president, who is a registered voter in Palm Beach County.

During an interview on "The Florida Roundup," Sartory Link explained that her office continuously reviews voter registration records and updates them whenever new information becomes available.

"Somebody who should not be on the rolls is taken off as soon as we learn about it," Sartory Link said. "Whether that's by death, whether somebody has moved out of our particular county, perhaps into another county in Florida."

Questions about voter eligibility have also fueled discussions surrounding the federal Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE Act. Supporters of the proposal argue it would strengthen election security by requiring documents that prove U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

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While the federal legislation has generated national debate, she noted that Florida has already adopted similar requirements through House Bill 991 , which is scheduled to take effect in January 2027.

Sartory Link added that individuals registering to vote in Florida must already attest that they are U.S. citizens. State officials then verify that information through government databases before determining whether an applicant is eligible to vote.

She said voters who are unable to immediately provide required documentation would still have an opportunity to address the issue through the provisional ballot process.

"The statute indicates what type of proof is acceptable in order for somebody to vote," Sartory Link said. "If they have not provided that proof, they would only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot."

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During the live interview, listeners also raised questions about the voting process and how election offices communicate changes to voters.

One listener said he had received around four registration cards at his address and was unsure which one reflected his current voting information. He also questioned why so many cards had been mailed to his home.

Sartory Link said situations like that are often the result of redistricting changes or updates to polling locations.

"If there's any question, voters should contact their Supervisor of Elections office," Sartory Link said.

She encouraged voters to regularly review their registration information through their county Supervisor of Elections website. Counties such as Palm Beach provide online voter dashboards that allow residents to confirm their registration status, request and track vote-by-mail ballots and find their assigned polling locations.

As Florida prepares for the 2026 election cycle, election officials are encouraging residents to verify their registration status early and familiarize themselves with any changes that could affect how or where they vote and avoid potential issues on Election Day.

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Tom Hudson for "The Florida Roundup." Click here to listen to the full conversation.

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