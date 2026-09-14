State Affairs, WLRN partner to share content from weekly podcast 'Between the Lines with Dara Kam'

State Affairs, a nonpartisan media and technology company dedicated to statehouse news and policy reporting, and WLRN, South Florida’s award-winning flagship NPR member station, on Monday are announcing a new strategic partnership between the two news media outlets.

Under the agreement, WLRN will cross-promote and feature “Between the Lines with Dara Kam,” a weekly podcast offering deep-dive analysis on the policy, politics, and personalities shaping Florida’s future, on its broadcast and digital platforms.

Hosted by veteran journalist Dara Kam, “Between the Lines” brings listeners behind the scenes of the state capital. Each episode features candid conversations with top state influencers, elected officials, and leading subject-matter experts to break down complex issues affecting millions of Floridians.

Dara Kam Dara Kam is creator and host of “Between the Lines,” a weekly podcast focused on insights into important state issues with some of Florida’s top influencers, elected officials and experts on a wide range of topics.

Kam brings nearly three decades of Florida political reporting experience to the mic. Throughout her career with premier news outlets — including The New York Times Company, the Associated Press, The Palm Beach Post, and the News Service of Florida — she has covered high-stakes presidential, gubernatorial, congressional, and state legislative races. Known for her relentless diligence and clear explanatory journalism, Kam helps listeners understand the inner workings of state government and court decisions.

Listeners can now tune into “Between the Lines with Dara Kam” across WLRN’s broadcast network, digital platforms, and wherever podcasts are streamed. WLRN will post the podcast on its website, wlrn.org, and air parts of Kam's interviews on its news broadcasts during the week.

Each weekly episode will highlight critical state topics, ranging from legislative battles and court rulings to state cabinet decisions and elections.

Combining State Affairs' dedicated non-partisan Statehouse coverage with WLRN’s long-standing tradition of trusted public broadcasting and journalism.

“We are really excited to partner with WLRN to broaden the reach of Dara Kam’s ‘Between the Lines’ podcast and share her decades of experience covering state government and politics with a South Florida audience,” State Affairs Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer Alison Bethel said.

“We are thrilled to team up with State Affairs and Dara Kam to share her insightful interviews with some of the state’s biggest newsmakers,” said Sergio Bustos, WLRN’s VP for News. “Dara is a top-notch journalist in Tallahassee who knows Florida.”

State Affairs is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on state government, policy, and politics. By delivering rigorous, hype-free coverage, State Affairs helps citizens, policymakers, and business leaders navigate the decisions being made in state capitols across the country.

WLRN is South Florida’s premier public broadcaster, providing news, information, and entertainment to audiences across Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. An NPR affiliate, WLRN is dedicated to telling the stories that matter most to the South Florida community.

The nonprofit South Florida Public Media Group manages WLRN TV and WLRN radio stations for the Miami-Dade County School District, which holds the broadcast license.

Listen to this week's episode of "Between the Lines with Dara Kam" above.