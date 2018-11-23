Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Brenda Snipes Resigns

Brenda Snipes, Broward County’s embattled supervisor of elections, submitted her resignation Sunday.

Snipes’ resignation, first reported by the Sun-Sentinel, came only hours after her staff ended a brutal two-week stretch in which they misplaced 2,000 ballots during a statewide recount, mixed about two dozen invalid ballots with about 200 good ones, and blew a deadline to submit machine recount results to the state.

The Florida Department of State provided Snipes’ letter of resignation on Monday morning. It was sent to Gov. Rick Scott, and the effective date is Jan. 4.

