When Everyone Has a Motive, No One Is Safe

9:30pm Monday DALGLIESH - Crime Drama

The team investigates the murder of a prominent female defense lawyer.

A CERTAIN JUSTICE - When a prominent defense attorney is found murdered, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh and his team are called in to uncover who wanted her dead. Known for her sharp courtroom tactics and abrasive personality, the lawyer had made plenty of enemies, but the case takes a darker turn when Dalgliesh discovers that a young man she successfully defended in a murder trial has begun a relationship with her daughter. As Dalgliesh, Kate Miskin, and new DS Daniel Tarrant dig deeper, they uncover a tangled web of family tensions, hidden motives, and secrets that could lead them to the killer.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!

