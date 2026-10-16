Some people will do anything to keep the truth hidden

9:30pm Monday - DALGLIESH - Crime Drama

When forensic scientist Dr. Edwin Lorrimer is found dead at a private laboratory, DCI Adam Dalgliesh must uncover which of his colleagues had a motive for murder before another victim is claimed.

Dalgliesh Season 2 | Mystery Series | WLRN

DEATH OF AN EXPERT WITNESS - Brilliant forensic scientist Dr. Edwin Lorrimer may have been good at his job, but his abrasive personality has earned him plenty of enemies and more than enough potential suspects when he is found murdered. Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh and DS Kate Miskin arrive from Scotland Yard to navigate a maze of workplace rivalries, secret affairs, and missing files. But when another colleague, Stella Mawson, is found dead, Dalgliesh realizes the killer may strike again before he can uncover the truth.

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