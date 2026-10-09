The Race to Breathe: The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis

8pm Sunday NOVA: THE BATTLE TO BREATHE - Science / Documentary

Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.

NOVA: The Battle to Breathe | WLRN

Witness an extraordinary medical revolution in the battle against cystic fibrosis, one of the most common fatal genetic diseases in the U.S. Once, CF was a death sentence, with life expectancies barely reaching adulthood. But in 2019 a remarkable new treatment, Trikafta, a potent combination of three drugs changed everything. People who once spent their days gasping for breath found themselves running marathons. Follow the decades-long scientific quest, fueled by desperate parents, that led to this remarkable breakthrough. It's a tale of joy, struggle, and unwavering hope.

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