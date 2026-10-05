A New Chapter in Paradise Begins!

8pm Tuesday BYOND PARADISE - Crime Drama

Humphrey dives into his first case, which involves an unusual prime suspect: a 17th-century witch.

Beyond Paradise | Death in Paradise Spin-Off on WLRN

Humphrey settles into his new role as DI at Shipton Abbott Police Station, where he faces a series of unusual cases—including a woman convinced she was pushed by a legendary seventeenth-century witch said to steal children, a lovestruck petty thief, and the mysterious theft of several red cars. Meanwhile, Humphrey and his pregnant fiancée, Martha, are staying with her mother as Martha searches for a location to open her new café. As Humphrey works to solve the crimes, he and Martha are faced with a devastating personal tragedy.

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