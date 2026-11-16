8pm Thursday AWAY FROM HER - Drama (2006) PG-13

After 44 years of marriage, Fiona and Grant face an unimaginable challenge when Fiona develops Alzheimer's disease. As her memories begin to fade, their enduring love is tested.

After decades of marriage, Grant and Fiona face an unexpected challenge when Fiona begins showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease. As her memory fades, she moves into a nursing home, where Grant must wait 30 days before visiting. When he finally returns, he discovers that Fiona no longer remembers their life together and has formed a close bond with another resident, Aubrey. As Grant struggles with heartbreak, jealousy and memories of his own past mistakes, he must find a way to put Fiona’s happiness first.

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