A Deadly Case of Mistaken Identity

9pm Saturday NORTH BY NORTHWEST - Spy Thriller 1959

A New York advertising executive is mistaken for a non-existent government agent framed for murder.

On the set of North by Northwest - Alfred Hitchcock, Cary Grant

North by Northwest is a tale of mistaken identity: an innocent man is pursued across the United States by agents of a mysterious organization that aims to prevent him from blocking their plan to smuggle microfilm containing government secrets out of the country.

While evading the police, he sneaks onto a Chicago-bound 20th Century Limited train and crosses paths with Eve Kendall who shields him from law enforcement. His life takes another sharp turn when he discovers she is far from the harmless stranger she appears to be. With deception at every turn, the story builds to a thrilling rescue and getaway atop Mount Rushmore.

PBS & Historical Connections: PBS's American Experience feature deep dives into the film's iconic Mount Rushmore climax and behind-the-scenes set designs, while programs like ALL ARTS have highlighted Hitchcock's directorial techniques in features like Hitchcock Confidential on PBS.

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