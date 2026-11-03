What Some People Will Do For Ratings

8pm Thursday NETWORK (1976) R - Psychological Drama/Comedy

A television network is struggling with poor ratings until the nightly live broadcast of its longtime news anchor Howard Beale (Peter Finch) who inadvertently showcases a breakdown into increasingly psychotic behavior, which makes his show a surprise hit.

NETWORK (1976) | The Movie That Saw It All Coming | WLRN

In 1975, longtime news anchor Howard Beale learns he's being forced out due to declining ratings. In a shocking on-air outburst, Beale announces he plans to end his life during an upcoming broadcast, then unleashes an angry rant about the state of the world. Instead of ending his career, his explosive tirade sends ratings soaring. Seeing an opportunity, network executives decide to capitalize on the controversy, turning Beale's personal breakdown into a television sensation and exposing the ruthless pursuit of ratings at any cost.

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