8pm Tuesday - PBS NewsHour Election Night 2026 - News

PBS News' live special coverage of the 2026 midterms.

VOTE 2026 | PBS NewsHour Election Night Special | WLRN

On election night, every vote matters, and every result tells a story. Get the facts, understand what's at stake, and see the bigger picture with PBS NewsHour.

Co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett lead PBS NewsHour’s live election night coverage, joined by analysts and campaign strategists who will provide insight and perspective throughout the evening.

As candidates make their final campaign stops and early voting continues to rise, attention turns to the results and what they could mean for the nation. Follow the latest developments with trusted reporting, in-depth analysis, and live coverage from PBS NewsHour.

WAYS TO WATCH ON ELECTION NIGHT

