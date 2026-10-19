A Supernatural Mystery for Sherlock Holmes

9pm Saturday THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - (1959) Psychological Thriller/Mystery starring Peter Cushing as Sherlock Holmes and André Morell as Dr. Watson. When a nobleman is threatened by a family curse on his newly inherited estate, detective Sherlock Holmes is hired to investigate.

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are called in after the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville, whose body is discovered near the site of a centuries-old murder. Dr. Mortimer warns that the Baskerville family is cursed by a terrifying supernatural hound, born from the sins of Sir Hugo Baskerville. Now that Sir Henry has inherited the estate, Holmes must uncover the truth before the legendary hound claims another victim.

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